Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,065 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Hammouchi Receives U.S. National Intelligence Director

Morocco's Hammouchi Receives U.S. National Intelligence Director

MOROCCO, September 20 - The Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, received, on Monday afternoon in Rabat, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines.

This meeting goes in the framework of implementing the results of high-level bilateral talks that Hammouchi had had with the U.S. official, on the sidelines of a working visit he made to the United States on June 13-14, said a statement from the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

During these talks, the two sides reviewed the security situation at the regional level and discussed the threats and challenges arising from this situation in some parts of the world, the statement said.

The discussions also focused, according to the same source, on the dangers posed by the connections between terrorist organizations and organized crime networks, including cybercrime, in addition to other forms of cross-border crime.

Hammouchi and Haines discussed, on the same occasion, ways to develop bilateral cooperation between security and intelligence services, so that it is up to the strategic cooperation between the two countries and in tune with the challenges inherent in the joint action for the preservation of security and peace at regional and international levels, the statement said.

It added that this new meeting between the two officials reflects the advanced level of bilateral partnership in the field of security and intelligence, given the importance of the position held by Haines as coordinator and head of several agencies and U.S. intelligence services, and also in view of the regularity and consistency of meetings between the two parties and the convergence of views on strategic issues of common interest.

MAP 19 September 2022

You just read:

Morocco's Hammouchi Receives U.S. National Intelligence Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.