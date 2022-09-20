Industrial Adhesives Market Worth $52.4 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC
The Applicability of Industrial Adhesives in Various Electronic Devices is Growing, This in Turn is Driving The Industrial Adhesives Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Industrial Adhesives Market size is estimated to reach US$52.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Industrial Adhesives are used to bond substrates via cohesion and adhesion, including the composition of phenolic, acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone and others. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global automotive production increased from 77,621,582 units in 2020 to 80,145,988 units in 2021. In addition, the preference for water-based adhesives over other types such as pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA), solvent-based and others is rising, due to their environment-friendly features. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Industrial Adhesives Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the transportation sector, construction sector and surging packaging demand, thereby boosting growth in this region.
2. The flourishing construction sector across the world is propelling the demand for Industrial Adhesives for major utilization in wall covering, roofing, flooring and others, thereby influencing the growth of the Industrial Adhesives Market size. According to Oxford Economics, the global construction output in 2020 accounted for US$ 10.7 trillion and is projected to grow by 42% to reach US$15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030.
3. However, the restrictions on solvent-based adhesives act as challenging factors in the global Industrial Adhesives industry.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The acrylic resins segment held a significant share of the Industrial Adhesives Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The acrylic segment is lucratively expanding over other composition types such as epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, vinyl and others, owing to its excellent physical attributes and dominant demand across major industries.
2. Furthermore, with the increasing utilization of industrial adhesives, majorly in food packaging applications, the growth scope for industrial adhesives in the packaging industry is anticipated to grow enormously over the forecast period.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 42% in the Industrial Adhesives Market in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for industrial adhesives in this region is influenced by the established base for the transportation sector, surging construction projects and urbanization trends.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Industrial Adhesives Industry are -
1. Hitachi Chemical Company
2. Royal Adhesive & Sealants
3. Cargill Inc.
4. Bayer Material Science
5. Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd.
