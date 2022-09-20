Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market Size to Hit USD2.38 Billion by 2027| Exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% (2022-2027)
The rising number of cloud-kitchen and doorstep kitchens are also driving the growth of the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market is valued at $2.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of $6.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. The increasing rate of fire accidents due to the appropriation of high-energy cooking equipment, the presence of flammable materials, and the danger of the rapid spread of fire in a congested area are the main factors that are driving the rapid adoption of Fire Management Systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market highlights the following areas -
1. Fire Detection Systems will be the fastest-growing segment by type in this market with a CAGR of about 7.3% due to rising fire-related accidents, growing infrastructural developments, and increasing deployment of these systems in public entities.
2. Restaurants and hotels is the fastest-growing segment in this market with a CAGR of 7.8% owing to increasing footfall after lockdown restrictions were lifted , increase in different forms of eateries, and government legislation mandating installation of such systems in public places.
3. APAC region holds the largest market share at 35% due to rapid economic growth, rising population and increased awareness among residents.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market can be classified into two segments according to Type such as Fire Detection Systems, Fire Extinguishing Systems, and Fire Management Systems. Among them, Fire Detection System is projected to have the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2022-2027. The rising incidents of fire-related accidents, technological advancements in fire detection systems, and government mandated safety regulations are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of this segment.
2. The Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market in the APAC region will account for the highest share at 35% in 2021. The factors that are propelling the growth of the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System Market in APAC are the increase in the number of restaurant chains, increased adoption of high energy equipment, and rising awareness among the citizenry regarding the urgent necessity of installing these systems.
3. Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System has varied applications among multiple End-Users such as Restaurants & Hotels, Educational Institutes, NGOs, Public transportation, and others . Among them, Restaurants and Hotels segment will exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2022-2027. Rapid economic growth, rising discretionary incomes, and changing lifestyles especially among the emerging economies has resulted in exponential growth in the number of restaurants, hotels, cafes and other type of eateries with dine-in experience.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection System industry are -
1. Ansul Incorporated
2. API Group Inc.
3. Emerson Electric Company
4. Siemens
5. Johnson Controls
