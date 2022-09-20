/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Invests in Italian Industrial Footprint Transformation to Develop Sustainable Activity

Investing in Mirafiori Complex for electric transmission production and circular economy business

Upgrading existing facility with joint venture partner, Punch Powertrain, for new electrified transmission s facility, expected in second half of 2024

Building leading Circular Economy Hub to open in 2023 to ensure sustainable manufacturing and consumption models

Activities to power Stellantis’ efforts to be a sustainable mobility tech company reaching carbon net zero by 2038 and support Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

TURIN, ITALY, Sept. 20, 2022 - Stellantis N.V . today announced two additional major initiatives within its Italian industrial footprint aimed at further driving the Company’s transformation of its global electrification value chain and supporting its aggressive decarbonization targets.

To meet the growing demand for electrified vehicles and the ambitious targets presented in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis and its joint venture partner, Punch Powertrain, signed a new agreement increasing production of the future-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The upgraded facility, developed within the Mirafiori Complex in Turin, Italy, will complement the existing capacity in Metz, France.

The Company also announced that the Mirafiori Complex will be home to its leading Circular Economy Hub, starting with three activities for the sustainable use of vehicles and parts: vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing, with the scope set to expand further globally. This builds on the skills the Company currently has and is another important step in the implementation of the strategic plan for Stellantis’ Circular Economy Business Unit as it pushes to quadruple extended life revenues for parts and services and multiply recycling revenues by 10 times by 2030 as compared to 2021.

“Today’s announcements highlight both our commitment to Italy and our ability to take responsible decisions to anticipate the upcoming global change in our industry, as we push to achieve our Dare Forward 2030 targets,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “I am very thankful to everyone involved in finalizing and executing these plans on our charge to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company with the bold objective to become carbon net zero ahead of competition.”

Increasing eDCT Production

The 50/50 joint venture between Stellantis and Punch Powertrain, called e-Transmissions Assembly, manufactures and supplies breakthrough eDCTs for the Company’s next generation of hybrid and PHEV models helping Stellantis further electrify its brand portfolio with clean, safe and affordable solutions.

The new Mirafiori e-Transmissions Assembly site is expected to start production in the second half of 2024. At full production, the Mirafiori and Metz, France, facilities together will supply all relevant Stellantis manufacturing sites in Europe.

Launching Company’s Leading Circular Economy Hub

The Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit is one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and is a 360-degree business based on the 4Rs strategy - repair, reuse, reman and recycle. As an independent business unit, it will generate more than €2 billion in revenues in 2030.

Today’s announcement confirms the leading global Circular Economy Hub will be launched in 2023 in Mirafiori Complex. The dedicated operation will enable the expansion of Stellantis’ current activities and support its ‘cradle-to-cradle’ business model in Europe. Later announcements will be made that will support Stellantis globally.

Commitment to Italian Roots

During a meeting in March 2022 with the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin and the Industrial Association of Turin, Stellantis re affirmed its continuous commitment to Italy to improve its performance , and more specifically, to the Piedmont region to enhance the “Turin Manufacturing District” of which both of these facilities would belong. The Turin Manufacturing District serves as a vehicle production hub, an electrification engineering center and the heart of design for iconic Italian brands.

Additional activities supporting this commitment and aimed at accelerating Stellantis’ global electrification transformation, include:

The Melfi facility, together with Sochaux in France, will host the new electric platform called STLA Medium, specifically designed for the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market with a high level of flexibility and expected to achieve a range up to 700 kilometers (440 miles).

Automotive Cells Company (ACC), of which Stellantis is a partner with a one-third equity stake, intends to build a third European battery cell manufacturing plant in Termoli by repurposing an existing Stellantis plant to support electric vehicle battery production.

by repurposing an existing Stellantis plant to support electric vehicle battery production. The ongoing progressive electrification of all Italian plants for production of new electric or low-emission models.





In the past four years, Stellantis has invested over €5 billion in Italian operations for new products and manufacturing sites. The Company also provides training with the aim of reskilling and upskilling its employees, while continuing its fruitful collaboration with the Polytechnic of Turin that led to the creation of a campus of design and sustainable mobility within the Mirafiori area.

