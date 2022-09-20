Global Aquaculture Market is projected to be worth USD 407.80 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Aquaculture Market is estimated to reach USD 407.80 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%.

HOLTSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Aquaculture Market is anticipated to develop in the future due to the rising demand for seafood. Seafood is any aquatic species that can be eaten, including those from the ocean and freshwater, including lobsters, mussels, crabs, and occasionally other sea life. The increased popularity of aquaculture in the overall fish supply is a result of the rising demand for seafood.

Global Aquaculture Market is predicted to climb as people become more aware of the health advantages of eating fish, fueling market growth in the coming years. Key minerals and vitamins include omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in fish and provide several health advantages such as lowering the risk of heart attacks, avoiding depression, preventing asthma in children, and increasing brain function, among others.

Request sample pages for the Global Aquaculture Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Aquaculture.aspx?sample=1&utm_source=EIN-Presswire&utm_campaign=t-01&utm_medium=Article-Submission&utm_term=Aquaculture-Market

These factors are expected to drive consumer demand for aquatic animal-derived goods, fueling market development throughout the forecast period. Because of the low-fat content of aquatic animals and the ongoing decline in cattle demand, these factors are also having a big influence on aqua farming, which will drive the market's development in the upcoming years.

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 4.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): USD 407.80 Billion

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Aquaculture Market, By Species:

• Aquatic Plants

• Aquatic Animals

Global Aquaculture Market, By Environment:

• Fresh Water

• Brackish Water

• Marine Water

Global Aquaculture Market, By Fish Type:

• Sea Bream

• Mackerel

• Carps, Mollusks

• Crustaceans

• Others

Global Aquaculture Market, By Rearing Product:

• Chemicals

• Equipment

• Fertilizers

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Aquaculture Market, By Distribution:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Traditional Retail

• Specialized Retailers

• Online Stores

• Others

Browse the report overview on "Global Aquaculture Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Aquaculture.aspx?utm_source=EIN-Presswire&utm_campaign=t-02&utm_medium=Profile&utm_term=Aquaculture-Market

Global Aquaculture Market, By Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South-America

This research also includes important market drivers and restraints for the forecast period. The study also covers several developments potential.

Key Market Players:

Global Aquaculture Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Aquaculture Equipment Ltd., Bakkafrost, FREA Solutions, Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Seafood, Luxsol, Mowi ASA, Multi export Foods SA, Nireus Aquaculture S.A, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, SalMar ASA, Salmon ASA, Surapon Foods Public Company Limited, Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

About SPER Market Research®:

SPER Market Research® is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel, and consumer research. Headquartered in India, the company has offices worldwide and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER is a fully accredited and certified company with ISO 20252:2019 (Market, Opinion, and Social Research) and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems).

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.

Our global research services include data collection, clinicians profiling, key opinion leader analysis, customized research, indication-wise pipeline analysis, opinion and perception insights, competitive landscape analysis, market-entry, sizing & forecasting, branding, satisfaction and loyalty research, behavior usage & attitude, industry analysis, pricing research, and usability testing.