High Fiber Food Market size is estimated to reach $87.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
High Fiber Food Market size is estimated to reach $87.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Fiber Food Market size is estimated to reach $87.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. High-fiber diets are necessary for maintaining good health. All necessary elements, including phytochemicals, fiber, selenium, potassium, and magnesium, are found in whole grain and high fiber diets. Avocados, Asian pears, berries, coconut, figs, artichokes, okra, peas, acorn squash, and turnips are some of the fiber-rich foods. Soluble fibers include inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, and other soluble fibers, while insoluble fibers include cellulose, lignin, hemicellulose, chitin, and chitosan, resistant starch, and other insoluble fibers. Furthermore, as public awareness of health grows, consumers are incorporating more whole grains and fiber into their daily diets.
1. Geographically, North America High Fiber Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing awareness among consumers about high fiber food, and the high consumption of fiber-inclusive food in the American diet in the North American region.
2. High Fiber Food Market growth is being driven by the surging advantages of high-fiber foods like serving a role in weight regulation and helping in digestion. However, consuming too much fiber may bring about diarrhoea and decreased mineral absorption by averting the absorption of calcium, iron, and zinc and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the High Fiber Food Market.
1. The High Fiber Food Market based on the source can be further segmented into Baked Foods, Cereals And Grains, Flours, Seed And Nuts, Exotic Fruits, Vegetables, and Others. The Cereals And Grains Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to oat, barn, corn, rice, and wheat being the major sources of dietary fiber which are available from grains and cereals.
2. The High Fiber Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (High Fiber Food Market) held the largest share with 45% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the North American region.
3. The High Fiber Food Treatment Market based on nature can be further segmented into Organic, and Conventional. The Conventional Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the commercial application of high fiber food in the food and beverage industry.
1. Ardent Mills
2. Cargill Inc
3. Cereal Ingredients
4. Crea Fill Fibers Corporation
5. General Mills Inc.
