Sorbitol Market Worth $2.3 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC
With The Rise in Demand For Personal Care & Cosmetics Industries Across The Globe, Demand For Sorbitol Market is Anticipated To Rise For Various Applications.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sorbitol Market size is estimated to reach US$2.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sorbitol, also called D-sorbitol and D-glucitol, is a carbohydrate that is commonly referred to as polyols or sugar alcohols. According to International Trade and Administration, the Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to reach US$18 billion by the end of 2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Sorbitol market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.
2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Sorbitol market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the building & construction sector around the globe.
3. The primary factor driving the Sorbitol industry is the rise in awareness of the detrimental effects of artificial and processed sugar on health.
4. However, the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by substitutional threats from other sweeteners and shortages of commodities.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Liquid-based segment held a significant share in the Sorbitol market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Liquid sorbitol is a carbohydrate that has the ability to bind water molecules and stabilize the mass in a variety of personal care products, cosmetics, foods and beverages.
2. The Food & Beverages held a significant share of the Sorbitol market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sorbitol is a carbohydrate also known as polyols or sugar alcohols. These products are frequently used as an ingredient in the food and beverage industries to create a variety of processed food products.
3. Asia-Pacific held a significant share of up to 43% in the Sorbitol market in 2021. The flourishing growth of sorbitol in this region is influenced by growing food production, farming trends and government support policies for the food & beverages industry. Food & beverages are flourishing due to increasing industrial growth, high population and government support policies.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Sorbitol Industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
2. Cargill Incorporated
3. Roquette Freres
4. Ingredion Incorporated
5. Tereos Starch & Sweeteners
