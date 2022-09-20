Bio-Butanol Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1.8 Billion with CAGR of 7.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Growth in the construction sector, and an increase in aircraft deliveries for tackling growing air traffic are driving the growth of the Bio-Butanol Market.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bio-Butanol Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2022 to 2027. Bio-Butanol is a second-generation liquid alcohol fuel that is produced by the fermentation of biomass and provides higher energy content and low volatility in comparison with ethanol. Hence, due to its rich chemical and anti-corrosive properties, bio-butanol is used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of plasticizers and solvents such as acrylates, acetates, and glycol ethers. Bio-butanol has applicability in sectors like construction, automotive, aerospace, paints & coating, and chemicals.

Key Takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the bio-butanol industry as the region consists of major economies like China which is the leading producer of paints and automotive and is the main end user of bio-butanol.

2. Biobutanol is perceived as a suitable replacement for conventional petroleum-based fuels because of its higher energy density and molecular similarity to gasoline which makes it more readily usable for the current fuel engines.

3. Bio-butanol finds high application in the agriculture sector where it is used as food grade solvents during the manufacturing and extraction of food items, especially for processed food such as cheese and meat products.

4. The growing consumption of textile items namely clothing and apparel will create growth opportunities for the bio-butanol industry as bio-butanol-based resins are used in the textile sector to impart wrinkle-resistance to fabrics.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The drum segment held the largest share in the bio-butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio-butanol being used as a chemical intermediate, solvent, and fuel is mainly found in liquid form due to which it is mainly stored in big PVC drums and is used in sectors like automotive and aerospace. Rapid development in these sectors and an increase in demand for new automobiles and aircraft have positively impacted the usage of bio-butanol as fuel in them.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the bio-butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The region consists of major manufacturing countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea which consists of major end users of bio-butanol such as automotive and construction. The rapid economic development in these countries and growing investments in industrial sectors have increased their industrial production output of them.

3. The automotive segment held the significant share in the bio-butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio-butanol has high energy content in comparison with ethanol, and when at high concentration it is mixed with gasoline, the motor fuel produced is used in spark ignition engines and it produces less combustion.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bio-Butanol industry are -
1. Butalco Gmbh
2. Energy Quest
3. Butyl Fuel LLC
4. Eastman Chemical Company
5. Cobalt Technology