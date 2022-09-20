Breast Pumps Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030

Breast Pumps Market

Increase in the number of dual income families, positively affects the purchasing power of mothers, which increases the demand for breast pumps.

PORTLAND , OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Breast pump market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the population of working women. Breast pump market trends include rising birth rates, especially in developing countries, indicating an increase in the number of breastfeeding mothers who form a potential customer base for the breast pump industry.

Increase in disposable income due to increase in the number of dual income families, positively affects the purchasing power of mothers, which increases the demand for breast pumps. Moreover, wearable breast pumps are available that cater to the needs of nursing mothers, providing more economical options to purchase the product, thereby fueling the growth of the breast pump market.

Inadequate duration of maternity leave and increasing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding drive the growth of the breast pump market. Other factors increase the size of the breast pump market including favorable reimbursement conditions, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and technological development in electric breast pumps.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. The open system breast pump segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, which is $237.78 million and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in healthcare infrastructure and facilities, adoption of technologically advanced medical products and presence of major players.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Medela AG, Ameda Inc, Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Health, Albert Manufacturing USA, Ardo Medical Inc.

