An Exciting Era for Affinity Kennels as They Raise the Standard for Quality XL American Bully Breeding
"What makes us different is our Full Panel Health Testing and professional Care of our American bullies, and Impeccable Customer Service."- LloydLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana-based Affinity Kennels finally launches its website where would-be dog owners can adopt a preloved and health-guaranteed XL American bully puppy. David Lloyd, the brains behind Affinity Kennels, went into the American bullies breeding business to improve how American bullies are bred, raised, and adopted to their forever homes.
The American bully is one of the large dog breeds in the USA whose popularity is growing immensely. More dog owners are warming up to the America bully dog because of its confident, stable, and outgoing temperament. Sadly, unscrupulous backyard breeders are mushrooming all over the United States to take advantage of the growing demand, which results in unethically bred dogs that are under-nourished, full of health defects, and without proper social skills.
"I joined the XL American bully breeding business after doing extensive research on the breed and discovering that so many unprofessional breeders are misrepresenting the bully dog," says David Lloyd, who also noticed the poor customer service exhibited by these shady breeders when they sell their puppies.
Affinity Kennels was born from three core values;
● Health
● Care
● Service
"We breed 100% health guaranteed XL American bully puppies that have gone through the best industry health testing", says Lloyd. Affinity Kennels uses the testing standards by the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals to conduct phenotypic health evaluations on all their puppies. Continuous health screening ensures that the puppies grow up to be robust dogs, free of the common issues that affect the bully breed- hip dysplasia, tracheal hypoplasia, hypothyroidism, shoulder osteochondrosis, and so on.
"We mean it when we say our dogs are 100% health guaranteed because all of our dogs go through a full panel of health testing before they are bred and all puppies are examined by our veterinarian multiple times before being adopted."
Another area Affinity Kennels excels in is providing a nurturing environment for their XL American bully puppies. All puppies thrive in a sanitized home where they receive 24/7 care from trained and trusted Affinity Kennel caregivers. The female dams feed on a nutrient-dense diet to ensure puppies are nursing on nutrient-rich milk too. The Kennels also has a certified Louisiana vet on call 24/7 to continuously monitor the health of both mother dogs and pups.
Affinity Kennels also excels in providing impeccable customer care service. They have a unique matchmaking system that ensures customers adopt bully puppies that match their personalities and lifestyle. It doesn't stop there. Lloyd and the friendly staff at Affinity Kennels constantly check on their new customers to ensure they are getting along well with their newly-found furry friends.
“When you buy an XL American bully from us, you officially become a lifetime member of the Affinity Kennels Family.”
