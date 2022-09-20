Prefilled Syringes Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC
Pre-Attached Needle brings Additional Advantages that Boosts the Prefilled Syringes Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Prefilled Syringes Market size was estimated at $5.6 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Syringes have played a crucial role in administering parenteral therapies, and in helping to guarantee that these therapies are microbially sterile and free of contaminants. As more biopharmaceutical products like vaccines are required in developing countries and more therapies are self-administered, the designing an innovative solution that satisfy the payer needs while retaining the high level of consistency, effectiveness and protection for end-user has become a key challenge. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe Prefilled Syringes Market held the largest revenue share of 39.6% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.
2. Increased demand for R&D made by the key players in different region of the world are driving the market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Prefilled Syringes Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Plastic-based PFS are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the use of advanced polymer material like polypropylene that does not react to any drug with inner walls of the syringe.
2. Based on Geography, Europe Prefilled Syringes Market accounted for the 39.6% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the rising demand for PFS in this region coupled with increasingly growing pharmaceutical industry that has become sophisticated.
3. Reusable segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the development of innovative auto-injectors that has attributed to the growth of this segment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Prefilled Syringes industry are -
1. Stevanto Group
2. Baxter International
3. Gerresheimer
4. Catalent Inc.
5. Becton Dickinson (BD)
