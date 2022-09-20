Taiwan Confectionery Market size is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Taiwan Confectionery Market size is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Confectionery Market size is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Confectionery can be delineated as various food items that are sweet in taste and known for their rich carbohydrate nature. Sugar and baker are two main types into which confectionery is mainly categorized. Sugar confectionery includes sweet things such as hard boiled sweets, candies, gums, and toffies; nevertheless, baker confectionery comprises fine bakery wares including bread, cakes, doughnuts, pastries, and cookies. Expansion in retail outlets, availability of a variety of confectionery items, enlarging demand for luxury goods because of increasing disposable incomes, and developing domestic industry are the factors set to drive the growth of the Taiwan Confectionery Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Taiwan Confectionery market highlights the following areas -
1. Out of the box marketing strategies used by market players, high urbanization, growing western influence, expansion in retail channels like hypermarkets and supermarkets, growing domestic players, a wide variety of products, and broadening disposable incomes are the factors said to be preeminent in driving the growth of Taiwan Confectionery Market.
2. Exacerbated gum demand because of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks, risks of a possible invasion by mainland China, and hampered raw material supply chains because of the pandemic are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Taiwan Confectionery Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Taiwan Confectionery Market based on the type can be further segmented into Chocolate (Milk, Dark), Sugar (Caramels, Jellies, Mint, Toffees, Gums, and Others), Bakery items (Cakes, Pastries, Snacks, Bread, and Others), and Others. The bakery item segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the high consumption of snacks and bread on regular basis. Bread is known for its high fibers, protein, folic acid, and prebiotic effects.
2. As of March 2022, Taiwan’s total population stands around 23 million; whereas, nearly 79 percent live in urban areas. The figure is anticipated to reach 97 percent before long. As a result, the confectionery market is anticipated to experience a boom as urban areas provide several employment opportunities.
3. The Taiwan Confectionery Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline & online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the comprehensive presence of physical stores and expansion in modern retail outlets like hypermarkets across the country.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Taiwan Confectionery industry are:
1. Taiwan Morinaga Co Ltd
2. I-Mei Foods Co
3. Wm Wrigley Jr Company
4. H&C Food Industrial Co
5. Ferrero Taiwan
