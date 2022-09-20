Myanmar Airways International launches first flight to Nội Bài

VIETNAM, September 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Myanmar Airways International (MAI) began operating the first flight from Yangon, Myanmar, to Hà Nội-based Nội Bài International Airport on September 19.

Accordingly, the Myanmar airline will run two return flights on Mondays and Fridays with a flight time of two hours.

From September 22, MAI will continue tapping Yangon-HCM City route with one return flight every Thursday, mostly using Airbus A320.

With the presence of MAI, the Nội Bài International Airport now hosts 57 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, linking Hà Nội with 60 foreign and 17 domestic destinations. — VNS