Brazil invites Vietnamese firms to attend International Coffee Week

VIETNAM, September 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Representatives of the administration of Brazil's Minas Gerais state invited Vietnamese firms to participate in the International Coffee Week from November 16-18 and the Security & Defence Exhibition slated for November in Belo Horizonte city.

They offered the invitation during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Phạm Thị Kim Hoa, who paid a working visit to the state from September 11-15.

During the visit, Hoa paid a courtesy callon President of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais Agustinho Patrus, during which both sides agreed to continue working closely together to boost trade in coffee and other key products of the two countries.

The ambassador was also awarded with a medal of honour in recognition of her contributions to strengthening ties with Minas Gerais state. The award ceremony was held in Diamantina city, hometown of the late Brazilian President Juscelino Kubitschek on the occasion of his 120th birthday anniversary.

On the occasion, Hoa also received an award presented by Minas Gerais tourism newspaper in honour of her efforts to introduce Việt Nam’s tourism.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Hoa presented a decision appointing João Alexandre as Honorary Consul General of Việt Nam in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo states, making him the first holding this position in Brazil.

As Director of the Juscelino Kubitschek Institute for Political and Socio-Economic Studies, he was credited for promoting multifaceted ties between Việt Nam and Brazil, especially naming a major road in Minas Gerais as the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, which is part of the Pampulha Modern Emsemble recognised by the UNESCO as a World Heritage in 2016. — VNS