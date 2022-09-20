Oil And Gas Analytics Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size is Forecast to Reach US$ 45 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 17.4% From 2022 to 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oil and Gas Analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2027. Oil and gas analytics uses real time data mining and machine learning algorithms to enable predictive analysis and big data insights to maximize yield, accelerate innovation and reduce risk. They are used in various applications of upstream, midstream and downstream process stages. Factors such as advancements in process automation, remote instrumentation, growing government regulation, and need for cost optimization is leading the growth of oil and gas analytics market. However, difficulty in implementation of big data analytics is restricting the market growth. In January 2022, Oracle today announced that Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) is the first Oil Company in Kuwait to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to fully automate core business processes for becoming one of the most technologically advanced oil and gas companies in the Middle East region and globally.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Oil-And-Gas-Analytics-Market-Research-500845
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Oil and Gas Analytics Market highlights the following areas –
1. The Software segment held the largest market share in the Oil And Gas Analytics market segmented by offering. This is owing to its ability to analyse large amount of data and artificial intelligence and machine learning based precise prediction.
2. The Oil industry segment held the largest market share in Oil And Gas Analytics market by industry, in 2021. This is attributed to rising demand of crude oil, increasing trade leading to need of transportation and rise in construction of oil pipelines.
3. North America market held the largest market share of 34%, in 2021. This is due to growing government regulations in oil and gas production, rise in reservoir and production optimization and growing exploration of oil rigs.
4. The growing demand of process automation, rise in artificial intelligence and machine learning based prediction analytics for cost optimization, increasing stringent government regulations and increasing oil rigs exploration are the contributing factors in the growth of Oil And Gas Analytics market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500845
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Oil and Gas Analytics market by offering has been segmented into hardware, software, services ( professional, integration, maintenance).
2. The Oil And Gas Analytics market by deployment has been segmented into on premise and Cloud hosted The cloud hosted segment held the largest share of 60%, in 2021.
3. The Oil and Gas Analytics market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW).
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Oil and Gas Analytics Industry are –
1. Infosys
2. L&T Infotech
3. TCS
4. Tech Mahindra
5. Capgemini
Click on the following link to buy the Oil and Gas Analytics Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500845
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Oil and gas robotics Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15785/oil-gas-robotics-market.html
B. Oil And Gas Data Management Market - Forecast 2021 – 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Oil-And-Gas-Data-Management-Market-Research-500875
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn