Manchin, Capito Announce $4 Million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion

September 19, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,000,000 to assist in expansion efforts for West Virginia Health Right. This funding was made available through the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Capito and Manchin.


“West Virginia Health Right provides essential care to West Virginians, regardless of their insurance or ability to pay. I proudly secured this funding to expand Health Right’s offerings and construct a new facility that will help upgrade existing clinic space, renovate a new three-story medical building and provide new equipment and furnishings,” Senator Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


“Since coming to Congress, I have been a proud supporter of West Virginia Health Right, and have fought for the resources they need to operate efficiently and effectively as they serve West Virginians. With their patient population doubling in the past seven years, it is essential that they have the space needed to expand their physical footprint and accommodate this tremendous growth. With this funding, the clinic will be able to be expanded to a new three-story building adjacent to the current facility, and renovate the existing clinic to best serve the needs of the Charleston community,” Senator Capito said. “I was honored to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony when they opened operations at their West Side clinic, and I look forward to the impact this expansion project will make in West Virginia once complete.”


