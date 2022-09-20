Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Malaria Diagnostics Market To Be Driven By Rising Incidences Of Malaria Among Children In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global malaria diagnostics market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 706.7 million
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.6%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 980 million
The molecular diagnostic test sector is expected to account for a significant market share in the malaria diagnostics business, based on technology. This rise can be attributed to the tests’ great accuracy in detecting distinct types of malaria-causing parasites. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and quantitative or real-time PCR are two methods for performing these tests (qPCR).
These tests aid in the detection of low parasite numbers and cases of mixed infection. Furthermore, even when identifying low levels of infection, these tests are exceedingly sensitive and accurate. As a result, throughout the projection period, this category is expected to favorably catalyse market expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Malaria is a tropical and sub-tropical illness caused by a protozoan parasite transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes that infects the red blood cells. Malaria patients frequently experience fever, chills, and flu-like symptoms. The malaria-causing parasite develops and multiplies in the liver cells of malaria patients before moving on to the red blood cells. Malaria is normally treatable, but if not treated appropriately, it can be life-threatening.
The technique of identifying the parasite by blood smears under a microscope or a fast diagnostic test is known as malaria diagnostics (RDT).
By technology, the market is divided into:
• Microscopy
• Rapid Diagnostics Tests (RDTs)
• Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Molecular diagnostic tests can be further divided into:
• Conventional PCR
• Real time PCR
Regional markets include:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East
• Africa
Market Trends
During the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for a significant portion of the malaria diagnostics market. This increase can be ascribed to the rising prevalence of malaria in the region, which is caused by the difficult-to-control malaria vector Anopheles gambiae. According to WHO estimates from 2019, Africa alone was responsible for 94% of all malaria infections and fatalities worldwide.
Furthermore, governments are progressively spending in the healthcare industry to lower mortality risks linked with malaria, owing to the growing geriatric population worldwide, who are more susceptible to such diseases.
As a result, there is a high demand for malaria diagnostics technology for early diagnosis of the disease. These factors are predicted to have a substantial impact on the industry’s growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Access Bio Inc. Abbott Laboratories, Premier Medical Corporation Ltd., Sysmex Partec GmbH, bioMérieux SA and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
