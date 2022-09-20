Cocoa Products Market worth $30.6 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 3.1% - IndustryARC
R&D Activities On Functional Genomics Of Cacao Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Cocoa Products MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cocoa Products Market size is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The surging utilization of cocoa powder in the production of chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is set to drive the Cocoa Products Market. The soaring application of cocoa butter in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to produce skincare products in conjunction with cacao molecular studies involving molecular markers is set to propel the growth of the Cocoa Products Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Cocoa Products Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, European Cocoa Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of cocoa products in conjunction with cacao molecular studies including molecular markers in the European region.
2. Cocoa Products Market growth is being driven by the surging manufacture of cocoa products like cocoa powder and cocoa butter and the emergence of cacao biotechnology involving the application of molecular markers. However, the application of pesticides in food products like cocoa needs to be strictly regulated where pesticides are utilized to combat insect attacks from mirid bugs and the cocoa pod borer and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cocoa Products Market.
3. Cocoa Products Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cocoa Products Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504567
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cocoa Powder Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of cocoa powder in the production of chocolate confectioneries and chocolate paste.
2. Cocoa Butter segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of cocoa butter in medicinal and cosmetic applications and as an antioxidant and flavor enhancer in food and beverages, and as a lubricant in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics in conjunction with cacao molecular studies involving molecular markers.
3. Europe (Cocoa Products Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring intake of cocoa and the increased R&D activities on cacao involving molecular markers in the region.
4. Growth is owing to the soaring intake of packaged food and confectioneries by consumers worldwide. Investigations on cacao molecules involving molecular markers have been performed.
5. Others segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application in cosmetics attributed to numerous health advantages offered by cocoa-like minimized inflammation, superior blood flow, reduced blood pressure, and enhanced cholesterol and blood sugar levels with cocoa being one of the most abundant sources of polyphenols and extensively researched using a molecular marker.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cocoa Products industry are -
1. Cargill
2. Ciranda
3. FUJI OIL CO., LTD.
4. Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)
5. Puratos Group
Click on the following link to buy the Cocoa Products Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504567
