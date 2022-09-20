AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market Size is Analyzed to Grow at a CAGR of 24.3% During Forecast 2022-2027 to Reach $8.3 BillionHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $8.3 billion. The rise in demand for AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets in the gaming vertical, the cost-effective benefits of augmented and virtual reality-based solutions, and the surge in demand for the adoption of AR/VR in various applications are driving the growth of the AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets market. There is also an integration of the Platform Controller Hub. The increasing demand for shorter distances between people and microprocessors and greater visual material is one of the market's primary driving forces. Because augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions to imitate real-world circumstances, they are a cost-effective and efficient alternative for training and skill development. For example, in civil aviation or military applications, it is more expensive to train a pilot on a genuine aircraft. Furthermore, it may cause injury to humans. In contrast, augmented and virtual reality solutions establish a virtual environment that is analogous to the real world in which a learner can understand and confront difficulties through strategic mapping. AR has other potential applications for drivers.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market highlights the following areas –
1. The Handheld segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. Handheld gadgets are electronic and computer devices that can be readily carried in one's palms, and there has been an increase in the use of AR/VR technologies in gaming and computing. These elements are projected to enhance market expansion.
2. During the forecast period, the Military and Defense segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.7% in the global AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets market. Due to a shift in user interest in AR/VR games and an increasing number of game players, gaming will remain the largest end-use industry during the forecast period.
3. North America will account for the largest market share of 37% in the AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets market. Greater exposure to technology and the ease of use
of smart gadgets have created considerable demand in the region.
4. One of the most important applications of augmented and virtual reality technologies is video games. The number of gamers worldwide has expanded rapidly in recent years. This is due to an increase in demand for augmented and virtual reality-based games, which promotes market growth.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By Device Type, the AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market has been segmented into Head Mounted Display, Head-Up Display, Handheld Device, Gesture Tracking Device, and Projector & Display wall.
2. By End-User, the AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market has been segmented into Gaming, Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Consumer, and Others. During the forecast period, the Military and Defense segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.7% in the global AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets market.
3. By Geography, AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the AR/VR/MR/XR Chipsets Industry are –
1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
2. NVIDIA Corporation
3. Imagination Technologies Limited
4. MEDIATEK INC
5. Intel Corporation
