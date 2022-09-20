Antibiotics Market to Reach $50,374 Million by 2025 | Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry

Antibiotics Market

Increased consumption of antibiotics in low- & middle-income countries worldwide play a major role in the growth of the antibiotics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibiotics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in demand for new generation antibiotics that address the problem of antibiotic resistance. Additionally, the development of new approaches for new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and the increase in the number of clinical trials are complementing the growth of the antibiotics market.

Based on class, the global antibiotic market is segmented into beta-lactams and beta-lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. The quinolone segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for broad-spectrum, bactericidal activity; New generation quinolones; enhanced oral bioavailability; high tissue penetration; and improved safety and tolerability.

Based on the route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous and others. The intravenous segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in the incidence of serious infections. Furthermore, since intravenous antibiotics are given at higher doses, they reach the tissues more quickly than oral antibiotics.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period due to increasing usage of antibiotics, their easy availability and growth in sales of over-the-counter medicines. However, LAMEA is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the lack of restrictions on antibiotic use in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players operating in the global antibiotics market, namely, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

