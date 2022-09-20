CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Size Worth USD 6,221 Million in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to its ability to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and to treat human diseases

Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to its ability to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and to treat human diseases

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to its ability to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and to treat human diseases

The global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market size is expected to reach USD 6,221 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 20.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising support through government and private funding. Genetic engineering is witnessing substantial transformation due to CRISPR/CAS 9, which is a gene-editing tool. CRISPR/CAS 9 allows scientist to alter DNA of different species with precision and high speed.

CRISPR-based platforms have been developed for identification of genes that are controlling cellular processes which result in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. CRISPR can help to develop new treatments for such diseases. Researchers are using CRISPR to develop new ways to enhance environmental stress tolerance and crop diseases resistance in plants. If successful without any negative effects, this could help feed the ever-growing global population.

CAS 9 has helped in achieving significant advancements in drug discovery and precluding genetic and cardiovascular diseases in humans. Novel treatment for single-gene disorders such as hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell disease are being researched using CAS 9 tools. The technique is useful in prevention and cure of complex conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and mental illness. With increase in research and development in technology, its potential can be explored in new areas of disease model development, target screening and drug compound, and agriculture and nutritional health products.

However, ethical concerns regarding genetic research will hinder growth of the market to a major extent. Possibility of off-target effects and lack of informed consent for germline therapy is hampering market growth.

The report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market and offers insight into market status and global outlook. The report presents an extensive analysis of pandemic on the key segments of the market and the market dynamics. It assesses the changes in the global supply chain and manufacturing processes of the industry. The report provides a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the market.

Market Size – USD 1,404.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report are Boston Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca PLC, GenScript, eGenesis, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hera BioLabs, and Takara Bio Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2021, ERS Genomics Limited and GenScript Biotech Corporation announced signing of a non-exclusive agreement granting the latter access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. ERS was formed to provide access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property that is co-owned by GenScript Biotech Corporation and Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. The agreement will enhance GenScript’s CRISPR offering for gene and cell therapy research.

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period as several researchers working on genome engineering are adopting CRISPR/CAS 9 products. Cell line engineering is one of the most commonly used services. Companies are leveraging this technology to engineer a wider range of CRISPR models with locus-specific modifications.

Biomedical segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increased implementation of CRISPR in several areas of biomedical science. Extensive research and implementation of nano-carriers has improved efficacy of the product and is further driving revenue growth of the segment.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Analysis of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology industry.

