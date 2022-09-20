At 5.2 % CAGR, N-Butanol Market Size Worth US$14.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Recovery and Bolstering Growth Across Major End-Use Industries, the N-butanol market is Growing RapidlyHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that N-Butanol Market size is estimated to reach US$14.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The N-Butanol is a colorless liquid that is derived from propylene and also occurs as a product of the ethanol fermentation of saccharides and sugars. The use of N-Butanol as a solvent, coating and chemical intermediate for butyl acetate, ethers, and others offers major demand in the market, owing to its flourishing application in the building and construction sector, thereby creating a drive in the N-Butanol market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of bio-based N-Butanol and biofuel for application in automotive, chemicals, and others will boost the market demand during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia-Pacific dominates the N-butanol industry, owing to the flourishing construction and transportation sector, along with the rising adoption of biobased N-butanol for various applications, thereby offering steady growth of the N-butanol industry in this region.
2. The increase in adoption of N-butanol-based biofuel and bioderived butanol due to its superior features such as more energy, compatibility, and environment-friendly by-products is boosting the market demand across major end-use industries.
3. The building and construction industry dominates the N-Butanol market due to its wide range of applications in paints & coatings, solvents, varnishes, and others, owing to excellent features such as high performance, protection, decor, and durability.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The butyl carboxylates held the largest share of more than 65% in the N-Butanol market in 2021. The butyl carboxylate has increasing usage in the composition of various copolymers including butyl acetate, glycol ethers, butyl acrylate, and others.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the N-Butanol market in the year 2021, up to 50%. The robust growth of N-butanol in this region is influenced by flourishing demand from construction, personal care, agriculture, automotive, and others.
3. The rise in construction projects and infrastructure development is boosting the growth in the market. According to Oxford Economics, the global construction output in 2020 accounted for US$ 10.7 trillion and is projected to grow by 42% to reach USD 15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030.
4. The building & construction segment held a significant share in the N-Butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-27. The growing investments and development in construction projects are boosting the growth in the market.
5. According to the Office for National Statistics, the monthly construction output in Great Britain rose by 1.7% in volume in March 2022, recording a monthly level high since 2010 volume. Furthermore, under the Make in India scheme by the Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U), around 52.55 lakh houses have been constructed by November 2021 out of 114.06 lakh houses sanctioned in India.
6. According to the Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automotive production in China showed a 3% growth in 2021, compared to a 2% fall in 2020. Furthermore, the flourishing base for the construction sector in APAC is offering a drive in the market.
7. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach US$ 1.4 trillion by 2025. Thus, with a flourishing base for major industries, the demand for N-butanol is accelerating thereby will boost the growth opportunities for N-butanol in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the N-Butanol industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. INEOS Oxide Ltd
3. SABIC
4. Eastman Chemical Company
5. The Mitsubishi Chemical Company
