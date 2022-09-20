Single Cell Multiomics Market Size is estimated to reach $15,261.19 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4%

Single cell multiomics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single cell multiomics market was valued at $2,175 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,261.19 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030. Single cell multiomics analysis assimilates multiple data sets from the genome, epigenome, transcriptome, proteome, providing a unique chance to uncover novel biological processes. Integrated approaches combine individual omics data in a sequential or simultaneous manner to understand the interplay of molecules. Furthermore, they help in assessing the flow of information from one omics level to the other, and thus help in bridging the gap from genotype to phenotype. The single cell multi omics measures multiple types of the molecule from single cell of the same individual.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12148

The single cell sequencing technology is divided into genotypic and phenotypic, which help to determine the mechanisms to govern diseases and health. Furthermore, applications of single cell multiomics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell, and immunology. Single cell omics have great potential in deciphering virus biology and virus-host cell interactions, which acts as a powerful tool in virology that should be applied more often in future.

For instance, in June 2021, BGI Americas Corporation, a part of BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. announced a collaborative agreement with Champions Oncology to offer their respective customers end-to-end proteomics and multiomics solutions for oncology biomarker discovery and validation. Thus, such collaborations among the key players significantly propels the single cell multiomics market growth.

The single cell multiomics market growth is attributed to rise in technological advancements in single-cell analysis products. Furthermore, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and rising disposable income in emerging economies drive the growth of the single cell multiomics market.

However, high cost of single cell analysis and limited availability of large online data storage and analysis platforms are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, expansion into new research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics, and increase in collaborations & funding in the research of single cell multiomics are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for single cell multiomics market players.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12148

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is projected to account for a major share of $1,030.95 the global single cell multiomics market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated grow in future, owing to availability of developed healthcare infrastructure and continuous research activities for the development of advanced technologies in the region. Europe holds the second largest share and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the single cell genomics segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the oncology held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the single-cell analysis held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the academic institutes segment held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Based on region, Europe is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Computational Biology Market

Electronic Health Records Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

