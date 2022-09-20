Ureteral Stents Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2021 to 2030.

ureteral stents market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the number of kidney transplants, growth in the aging population and technological advancements in stents construction materials are driving the ureteral stents market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of urological diseases due to microbial colonization or sedentary lifestyle is a major factor driving the market growth.

Based on product type, the global ureteral stents market is classified into open end stents, double pigtail stents, closed end stents and multiloop stents. Double pigtail stents segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rise in urological disorders and urological obstructions, high demand for stents with less migration and increasing awareness of advanced stents with less complications.

Numerous initiatives taken by the government and healthcare agencies fuel the market growth. The multiloop stents segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period due to advancements in stent technology, high demand for polymer materials such as Percuflex, and development of stents with soft, smooth, and flexible surface biocompatible stents.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period due to increase in healthcare expenditure, increase in per capita income, increase in demand for healthcare services from a large patient population, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. North America accounted for more than 5.9% of the global ureteral stents market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increased incidence of diseases such as kidney stones and tumours.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major companies profiled in the report include, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Group Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, and Olympus Corporation.

