Road Closure US Route 7 North/South Ferrisburgh

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Ferrisburgh Fire Department

Shelburne Dispatch

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Road closure on US Route 7 both North and South bound in the area of Little Chicago Rd up until Stage Rd, due to a structure fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

