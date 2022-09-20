SUBTONOMY IS PROVIDING SERVICE ASSURANCE FOR WORLD’S FIRST FWA OFFERING OVER 5G SA
EINPresswire.com/ -- SUBTONOMY, the leading Network Experience Platform provider in the Nordics, has announced that it will be providing service assurance support to its long-standing customer TELIA for its new 5G Standalone Fixed-Wireless Access offering for broadband customers in the Finnish market.
WORLD FIRST COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF 5G SA FWA
Telia Finland announcement of the world’s first commercial 5G standalone (5G SA) network with network slicing for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) means that its broadband customers will not only be gaining exceptional network connectivity via FWA over 5G, but will also benefit from a range of new packages, each with its own defined and guaranteed service levels. This will enable Telia to build on its existing leadership position and deliver enhanced connectivity and capacity benefits to its customers.
When announcing the commercial availability of 5G SA for FWA, Jari Collin, CTO at Telia, commented: “5G’s most innovative applications will be built on our 5G network, and we want to keep Finland at the forefront of its development as this technology matures.”
SUBTONOMY ENSURES TELIA’S WORLD-CLASS 5G SA FWA OFFER IS BACKED BY WORLD-CLASS SUPPORT
Subtonomy is proud to be a long-standing partner of Telia Finland and we’ll be helping them support the exciting new services they plan to roll-out via customised slices over their new 5G SA network – including innovative products such as extended reality (XR) and cloud gaming.
The success of such offers depends on Telia Finland’s ability to provide the network experience its customers expect; define different offers and guarantee their performance; and back all of this up with world-class customer support. And this is where Subtonomy comes in.
Subtonomy’s Network Experience Platform will ensure that Telia can:
• Meet customer expectations of 5G SA services – Subtonomy will ensure that the experience of individual households and services is as expected and agreed in any underpinning SLAs. Telia will be able to confidently offer meaningful SLAs and when QoS diverges from expected or agreed levels, this will automatically be flagged up so that the root cause of the problem can be proactively traced – giving staff the opportunity to fix it even before customers notice an impact.
• Triage problems faster even with increased complexity – the complexity of the network and the frequency of change means there are far more opportunities for things to go wrong with 5G than with previous generations of mobile technology, and it’s also set to be much more difficult for support staff to pinpoint the root cause of problems. Subtonomy provides unprecedented real-time visibility into the network, while its ML algorithm flags up root causes to support staff so they can triage and fix problems quicker – whether these are in the RAN, Backhaul, Compute or Core network.
• Manage planned changes, upgrades and new service activation with minimal disruption. The disaggregation of the network combined with cloudification means new services and new network functions will be activated more frequently. There will also be an exponential increase in upgrades to handle. Subtonomy will ensure the smooth introduction of new services and network functions by helping staff visualize and mitigate any impact on service quality.
“Subtonomy is proud to continue our successful partnership with Telia Finland as it continues to lead the world into the 5G era,” commented Fredrik Edwall, SVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy. “We’re excited to be working with them to ensure their world-class 5G FWA experience is backed by world-class customer support and wish them huge success with their new offering.”
ABOUT SUBTONOMY
Subtonomy’s AI-driven Network Experience Platform provides unprecedented real-time insight into the experience of customers on any network (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, broadband and gigabit fiber). Its easy-to-use applications utilize this rich data to enable customer support teams to isolate and resolve problems faster; operational teams to prioritize fault fixing and network build according to actual customer need; business teams to up-sell to both business customers and consumers; and wholesale teams to understand the service they’re delivering to MVNO clients. Founded in Sweden in 2012, Subtonomy’s technology helps network operators deliver more personalized support and more proactive care to help its clients deliver a premium network experience.
ABOUT TELIA
TELIA is a pioneering technology company that has been digitalizing society for the past 160 years. Today its 20,000 talented colleagues serve 25 million customers across the Nordic and Baltic region with essential digital infrastructure and digital services that are fundamental enablers of the digital societies we live in. TELIA is the telecommunications leader in the region, the leading Nordic media house, and the leader in ICT in both Finland and the Baltics.
