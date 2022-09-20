Big Data Testing Market Worth $20.1 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 8.0% - IndustryARC
This Helps in Smarter Data Sampling, Cataloging Techniques, High-End Big Data Performance Testing Which Set to Enhance Big Data Testing Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Big Data Testing Market size was valued at $20.1 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and others which has been pushing the big data testing market. The increasing adoption of big data testing platforms for reducing organizations or enterprises losses by differentiating valuable data from the stack of semi-structured and unstructured data is set to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominated the Big Data Testing market in term of revenue in 2020 owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of major number of players.
2. Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics set to push the big data testing market growth.
3. Adoption of Hadoop tool for big data testing owing to its scalability and cost effective features propel the market growth.
4. Increasing application of big data testing in health sector owing to global pandemic disease is poised to provide opportunities for the market growth.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Hadoop held the major share of 32.2% in 2020. Hadoop is an open source software framework and used for storing data and to run applications on groups of commodity hardware.
2. Healthcare segment is the fastest growing segment in Big Data Testing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. In Healthcare segment, big data is used for analyzing and management of huge amounts of health data.
3. North American region dominated the Big Data Testing market in 2020 with a market share of 37.4%, followed by Europe and APAC owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, the presence of majority of Big Data companies such as IBM, Amazon, Oracle, and Microsoft are headquartered in the U.S. and this increases the market growth.
4. These data include electronic patient records outcomes (ePRO), electronic health records (EHR) and various other software sources. Increasing adoption of big data testing methods for accuracy of the healthcare data is set to create opportunities for market growth.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Big Data Testing Industry are -
1. IBM
2. Infosys
3. Cigniti Technologies Limited
4. Real Time Technology Solutions Inc
5. Robotium Tech
