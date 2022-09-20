Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size to Hit US$32 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 34.6% (2021-2028)
Increasing Use of Connected Television (CTV) and Digital-out-of-Home (DooH) is Propelling the Growth of Programmatic Display Advertising MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Programmatic Display Advertising Market size is forecast to reach US$32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.6 % from 2022 to 2027. Programmatic display advertising is the automated buying and selling of banner ads that are placed on specially designated areas of websites, on social media platforms, or in apps. They include online display advertisements on mobile, desktop, in-app ecosystems, and connected TV advertising. Factors such as increased network connectivity, low cost of smartphones, and growing digital marketing and e-commerce are boosting the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The video ads segment held the largest market share of 45% in the Programmatic Display Advertising market segmented by format. This is owing to rise in demand of concise content, increased network connectivity and low cost of smartphones.
2. The mobile devices segment held the largest share of 33.5% in Programmatic Display Advertising market by application, in 2021. This is attributed to growing network connectivity, increased use of E-commerce and social media as well as increase in demand of targeted ads.
3. North America market held the largest market share of 42%, in 2021. This is due to growing use of mobiles and social media, increasing use of connected television and digital-out-of- home advertising platforms and growing marketing software solutions
4. The growing digital marketing and e-commerce, increasing use of connected television and digital-out-of- home technologies, growing screen time and online purchasing are the contributing factors in the growth of Programmatic Display Advertising market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Programmatic Display Advertising market by type of system has been segmented into display ads, video ads, native ads, social ads, others. The video ads segment held the largest share of 45%, in 2021.
2. Mobile Devices Segment held the largest share of 33.5%, in 2021. This is owing to the low cost availability of smart phones, increased screen time and growing speed of network connectivity.
3. North America held the largest Programmatic Display Advertising market share with 42% of total market size. This is attributed to rise in E-commerce and social media, increasing marketing software solutions and growing 5G network connectivity.
4. According to Deloitte report, 80% of U.S. consumers are now paying for streaming video service, up from 73% before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Additionally, as of last year, 78% of people watch videos online each week, and 55% say they watch them daily.
5. According to PwC and the Internet Advertising Bureau report, in 2020 mobile advertising accounted for an approximately 70% share of all internet advertising revenues. In other words, $7 out of every $10 spent on advertising went to mobile ads.
6. According to United States Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report, Programmatic advertising has been on rise and is expected to reach $98B in ad spend by 2021, which will account for 68% of digital media advertising. Across devices, mobile is projected to account for over 83% of programmatic digital display ad spends. The US has a 14% increase year over year is noteworthy and demonstrates the importance that programmatic is playing in the U.S.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Programmatic Display Advertising industry are -
1. Adconion Media Group
2. AppNexus
3. BrightRoll
4. Convertro Inc.
5. Criteo
