Smart Inhalers Market Will Raise $1,113.57 Million by 2030, CAGR 25.1% from 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart inhalers are devices used to deliver many inhaled medications such as anticholinergics, glucocorticoids, and beta antagonists to treat respiratory diseases. Smart inhalers have sensors that are attached to the inhaler devices, which allow inhaler record keeping, increase compliance and monitor the patient. The growth of the smart inhalers market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD. Moreover, increase in air pollution and increase in indoor air pollutants increases the risk of respiratory disorders.

A smart inhaler is an inhaler enhanced by technology. These medical devices use technology to aid in the collection of health data. This information can help doctors make more personalized treatment decisions. Some smart inhalers have sensors that can detect if a person is in a high-pollution or high-pollen area, while others can send helpful reminders and tell if a person needs to check their inhaler technique. All of them are designed to automatically track how often the inhaler is used, so there is no need for someone to keep track of it.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. The inhalers segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, at $112.86 million. The nebulizers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

By indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD. The asthma segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 at $63.55 million. The COPD segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to high aging population, rise in disposable income, rise in healthcare expenditure and various developmental activities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Adherium Limited, Aptar Group Inc, AstraZeneca Inc., Cognita Labs, GSK Plc, Novartis AG, OPOK Health Inc.

