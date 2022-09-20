Taft Hill Orthodontics Welcomes Orthodontist Dr. Addie Peterson to Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO - Taft Hill Orthodontics in Fort Collins, CO, welcomes Orthodontist Dr. Addie Peterson to their team. Dr. Addie Peterson spent her childhood in a quaint village not far from Burlington, Vermont. After graduating from St. Lawrence University with a Bachelor of Science in biology and mathematics, she relocated to the Midwest to pursue dentistry school there. Dr. Peterson was in the process of finishing his dentistry education at the University of Minnesota when he became interested in the field of orthodontics. Because of this, she ended up at the University of Iowa, where she studied for her master's degree and graduated in June of 2022.

When Dr. Peterson is not in the office, she enjoys spending her time engaging in almost any activity that takes place outside. Activities like canoeing, camping, skiing, hiking, and fishing, as well as spending quality time with family, most notably with her black lab. Her favorite thing in Colorado is to hike in the state's breathtaking mountains and discover its other natural wonders.

Dr. Addie Peterson is an active member of:

American Association of Orthodontics (AAO)

American Dental Association (ADA)

Boulder County Dental Chapter

Colorado Dental Association (CDO)



Taft Hill Orthodontics' T.C. Hardy gives the best justification for their mission, stating, "We all agree that it is important to provide our patients dental treatment in a serene setting. Our major goal is to establish and maintain long-lasting connections with our patients to meet their dental health requirements better and enhance their general well-being. We are thrilled to provide our patients with a relaxing and comfortable environment, and we take great pride in this ability. This guarantees that our patient's dental needs will be handled in an anxiety-free setting. We are always ready to go through all the benefits and dangers of your treatment options with you. You may relax knowing that we maintain our office in immaculate shape and that it conforms to all requirements since we adhere to both state and federal regulations (including OSHA, HIPAA, and ADA). We will always put your safety and privacy first."

Many dental care procedures are available to patients at Taft Hill Orthodontics. Care for partial and complete dentures and installation and maintenance of dental implants—both simple and complex tooth extractions, including the removal of wisdom teeth before receiving Invisalign treatment.

Modern dental equipment is available at the practice, including intraoral cameras, digital x-rays with low radiation, an iTero for Invisalign, properly cleaned dental lenses, and more.

Customers at Taft Hill Orthodontics can enroll in monthly payment plans to help them pay for the dental procedures they choose.

