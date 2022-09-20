Jersey City Dance Academy Marks its 50th Anniversary, Continues to Nurture Potential Artists and Recreational Dancers in Jersey City

For its 50th anniversary, the Jersey City Dance Academy is celebrating the impact it has had on the lives of thousands of young people

Jersey City Dance Academy (JCDA), a dance school in the heart of Jersey City, New Jersey, will celebrate its 50th anniversary this September. Established in 1972, JCDA provides a unique learning facility for dancers who want to grow their inner artists. The academy adopts a superior approach towards nurturing dancers that makes it one of the best dancing facilities in the United States offering ballet, hip hop, gymnastics, modern, jazz, and contemporary dance lessons.

Led by Jeannette Pilger-Brown, Jersey City Dance Academy offers classes for students between the ages of 3 through 18+. The school encourages students to be creative, helping them discover themselves through dance and movement. This is done via a progressive approach built on technique and fun. As the Jersey City Dance Academy marks its 50th anniversary, its management has announced a celebration will be held later in the year.

“When I was a student at JCDA, I dreamed about how I would run the studio, and now my dreams have become a reality because JCDA is truly where movement becomes magic,” explained Jeannette Pilger-Brown. “Every day, I am privileged to see the joy of dance in the eyes of my students. Our graduates have gone on to study dance and the arts in college, while others have become lawyers, scientists, doctors, engineers, MBAs, and more. This is not surprising as our training ensures that dancers develop passion, commitment, and a work ethic that is second to none.”

Over the years, thousands of students have trained at the school to become well-rounded dancers and individuals. The 50th anniversary of the Jersey City Dance Academy is a milestone for the studio, which has trained countless young dancers over the past five decades.

“We have a rich history in the community,” continued Jeannette. “We are multi-generational as we now have former students bringing in their children. I am proud to have touched the lives of so many students and invite everyone to join us in celebrating our anniversary.”

Jersey City Dance Academy has an Early Childhood Program that is designed for ages 3 through 5. During this program, students master the basic concepts of dance through imagination and exploration. As a student progresses, they are challenged with the latest dance innovations and choreography while emphasizing technique, safe work habits, personal responsibility, and concentration.

In addition to the Early Childhood Program, Jersey City Dance Academy also features dance programs for students from 6 through 18+. Besides the regular classes, JCDA has an award-winning competitive dance company for ages 6+. The dance company members are selected through an annual audition to be held this year on Saturday, September 24th.

Jersey City Dance Academy is recognized as a premiere dance school in Jersey City for hobbyists, recreational dancers, and aspiring professional dancers.

For more information about the 50th anniversary of Jersey City Dance Academy and enrollment details, please visit https://www.jerseycitydanceacademy.com/ or email info@Jerseycitydanceacademy.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Jersey City Dance Academy

Contact Person: Jeannette Pilger-Brown

Email: Send Email

Phone: (201) 435-8943

Country: United States

Website: https://www.jerseycitydanceacademy.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Jersey City Dance Academy Marks its 50th Anniversary, Continues to Nurture Potential Artists and Recreational Dancers in Jersey City