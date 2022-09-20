Control Valves Market Size to Boost USD 6.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.0% - IndustryARC
Growing trend for digitalization and automation in conventional plants is leading to higher demand for Control Valves Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Control Valves market size was $6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growth of the Control Valves market can be attributed to the increasing application of control valves in food & beverage, oil and gas, utilities, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the process industries. The Global process automation control valve market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the emergence of industry 4.0, there is high adoption of actuator valves, pneumatic solenoid valves and other valves for process automation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Control Valves Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the Control Valves market owing to high adoption of automation technologies in industries combined with stringent regulations in 2021.
2. Implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence and automation technologies in manufacturing industries have been increasing the deployment of control valves. Integration of control valve actuators with these technologies set to drive the market.
4. High investment for adoption of automation technologies in industries is a major challenge which hampers the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Actuators dominated the process automation control market with a major share 43.6% in 2021. Introduction of IoT and automation technologies in various industries is set to propel the demand for Control Valves. In control valves, the actuators can fully rotate its head by 360° which allows flexible installation and optimization. This helps in reducing overall installation cost and optimizes the incorporation of actuators in manufacturing processes, thereby fueling the market growth.
2. North America region led the Control Valves market in terms of revenue share, and held 35.4% share in 2021 due to technological advancements and growing demand for cutting edge instrument across different industry verticals in the region. In the U.S., Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated to limit the use of traditional spring diaphragm actuators in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
3. The Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In this industry, control valves are used mainly for managing steam which is the most critical component in food processing. There has been growing adoption of automation technology in this industry as it is required to maintain critical control points such as hazard Analysis and critical control point (HACCP) to meet safety standards of food safety authorities.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Control Valves industry are -
1. Emerson Electric Co
2. Flowserve Corporation
3. Weir Group
4. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
5. Honeywell International Inc
