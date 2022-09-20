Digiarty Is Giving Away WinX MediaTrans to Celebrate Apple Event 2022

Digiarty Software has teamed up with the top 5 Windows software to give away WinX MediTrans and several other data recovery/backup tools in celebration of Apple Event 2022 which has introduced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Apple Event 2022 giveaway from Digiarty Software aims to help iPhone users better handle iPhone file transfer, backup, management, and recovery. The giveaway includes the following data backup/recovery software and hot seller bundles, valid through October 7.

#1. Get free licenses of WinX MediaTrans without sharing

The Apple September Event 2022 giveaway from Digiarty guarantees 500 free copies of WinX MediaTrans which is priced at $39.95. Users just need to enter an email address to get it free. For more Apple Event 2022 giveaway details, please visit https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/iphone-ios-manager.htm.

The top-rated iPhone file manager, WinX MediaTrans (Version 7.6) helps users transfer/back up iPhone files before updating to iOS 16 without data loss. The tool offers an easy way to manage files and folders with more flexible and advanced options than iTunes which has remained untouched and is commonly complained about for its lagging performance and data erase.

The iTunes alternative has improved dramatically over the past few years and offers many more stunning features than iTunes does. WinX Mediatrans can transfer photos, videos (4K 10bit HDR incl.), music, and other types of files between iPhone and computer quickly and simply, up to 60% faster than iTunes. It's also packed with unusual features that cannot be found in common iPhone file transfer tools, including the ability to convert image and video formats, and options to make customized iPhone ringtones. WinX MediaTrans can serve as an iPhone iPad flash drive mounter, turning iPhone 14 into a flash drive for storing any data ad documents.

#2. Share to get 6 more useful software for free

Users can get a free (lifetime or 6-month) license of the 6 software (valued at $246 in total) by sharing the giveaway to social platforms. The giveaway runs in 2 rounds.

Round 1 (9.1-9.18)：

Ashampoo Uninstaller ($39.99): delete unwanted software to keep Windows clean and review installed programs.

DoYourClone for Windows ($39): clone the hard drive and create a bootable clone backup.

Sticky Password Premium ($29.99): Manage and generate passwords and personal data.

Round 2 (9.19-10.7):

1. DoYourData Super Eraser ($39): Clone/copy disk and hard drive, migrate data, and backup files.

2. Swifdoo PDF ($48): Create, convert, edit, and manage PDF documents.

3. Coolmuster iPhone Data Recovery ($49.95): Recover iPhone data from iTunes backup.

#3. Grab the best seller bundle at up to 72% off

WinX Media Management bundle, a 4-in-1 multimedia toolbox, is available at $59.95(up to 72% off) with a lifetime free upgrade, including WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro, WinX MediaTrans, and 5KPlayer (bonus gift). Also, check for more discounts at

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/.

Pricing and Availability

WinX MediaTrans works on both 32bit and 64bit Windows 11 and lower systems. Priced at $39.95, it's now $0 (500 free copies a day) thanks to the time-limited giveaway for Apple Season 2022. To get a free copy, please visit https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/iphone-ios-manager.htm.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

With 16 years of development, Digiarty Software has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD digitizing, DVD burning, HD/4K video conversion, online video downloads, media playback, iPhone file management, and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc. For more information, please visit https://www.winxdvd.com/.

