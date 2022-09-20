Olajuwon Sol's newly released "The Rough Side of the Mountain" is an engaging story of a young man striving to reach success and fulfillment

"The Rough Side of the Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Olajuwon Sol is a heartwarming tale of growth and determination that follows Tyreeque, a young and uncertain college student, through a journey of unexpected challenges.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rough Side of the Mountain": an enjoyable fiction of family, faith, and life lessons. "The Rough Side of the Mountain" is the creation of published author, Olajuwon Sol.

Sol shares, "Tell a friend to tell a friend about this awesome book. It was edited by the best of the best and written by a young God-fearing man. It is with great honor that I present to you The Rough Side of the Mountain. Will there be a part 2? Stay tuned to find out."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olajuwon Sol's new book will draw readers in as they find themselves rooting for Tyreeque through a series of unexpected twists of fate.

Sol brings readers an enjoyable novella filled with real-world challenges and personable characters that will resonate with many.

