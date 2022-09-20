Submit Release
Olajuwon Sol's newly released "The Rough Side of the Mountain" is an engaging story of a young man striving to reach success and fulfillment

"The Rough Side of the Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Olajuwon Sol is a heartwarming tale of growth and determination that follows Tyreeque, a young and uncertain college student, through a journey of unexpected challenges.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rough Side of the Mountain": an enjoyable fiction of family, faith, and life lessons. "The Rough Side of the Mountain" is the creation of published author, Olajuwon Sol.

Sol shares, "Tell a friend to tell a friend about this awesome book. It was edited by the best of the best and written by a young God-fearing man. It is with great honor that I present to you The Rough Side of the Mountain. Will there be a part 2? Stay tuned to find out."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olajuwon Sol's new book will draw readers in as they find themselves rooting for Tyreeque through a series of unexpected twists of fate.

Sol brings readers an enjoyable novella filled with real-world challenges and personable characters that will resonate with many.

Consumers can purchase "The Rough Side of the Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Rough Side of the Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


