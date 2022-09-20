Author Tanisha Antoine's new book "Broccoli Smoccoli" teaches children about the importance of eating plenty of fruits and vegetables to stay healthy

Recent release "Broccoli Smoccoli" from Page Publishing author Tanisha Antoine is an entertaining children's story that highlights the value of trying new things and eating healthily.

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Tanisha Antoine, a local African American entrepreneur who was born and raised in Connecticut, has completed her new book "Broccoli Smoccoli": a fun and engaging children's story that emphasizes the importance of eating fruits and vegetables.

Author Tanisha Antoine writes, "Have you eaten your greens? Some fruits? Did you finish what your parents have put on your plate? Well, this young girl in our tale is about to take a magical adventure in her sleep that will leave her eating the tree-shaped greens she always hated—and eventually loving it! Throughout clouds of dripping cheese, garlics ushering the way, a plate for a canoe, and a pair of lively giant broccolis, the child journeyed a strange and enchanting wonderland. She soon wakes up to finally enjoying this healthy stuff! Join her in an extraordinary trip cruising along this peculiar land and learn as well how important fruits and vegetables are."

She continues, "What's more? A scrumptious Broccoli Smocoli recipe is shared by the end of this book to let all the other families and the young kids enjoy such an appetizing and healthy dish!"

Published by Page Publishing, Tanisha Antoine's creative tale encourages young readers and listeners to enjoy eating their fruits and vegetables.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Broccoli Smoccoli" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

