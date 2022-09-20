Author Terry Talynn's new book "Leena Was Lonely" is an endearing tale of a little girl who goes on a big adventure to find a new friend

Recent release "Leena Was Lonely" from Page Publishing author Terry Talynn is a delightful children's tale from the series "Girls & Squirrels", telling of a little girl who moves to a new place during the pandemic. Because of lockdown, she cannot make new friends in her new home, until an unexpected visitor bravely reaches out to her.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Talynn, a proud family matriarch from Ontario who freelanced in magazine writing, has completed her new book "Leena Was Lonely" from the series "Girls & Squirrels": a heartwarming children's tale about the fun that can be had in lockdown.

"Leena is in for a big surprise. Little does she know her loneliness and her super sad mood because of this awful COVID-19 thing are both going to change today.

She is about to learn kindness, how to be still and quiet, and about love and trust in a way she never could have imagined.

Leena meets a squirrel up close! Right in her face, up close! This is not just any old squirrel. This one is a mommy squirrel who has babies to feed. So she has to be brave. Brave enough to get close to this Leena person so she can try to get peanuts to eat. The squirrel has to stay strong and healthy to nurse her babies.

Everyone knows that our mommies take good care of us and make sure we always have food. Leena learns that animal moms do the same.

Share Leena's adventure of making friends with this brave squirrel so she is not lonely anymore."

