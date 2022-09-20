Author William L. Kane, Sr.'s new book "The Cost of Becoming 'Woke'" is an intricate look at the current political landscape of America and "woke" ideologies

Recent release "The Cost of Becoming 'Woke': First 'Woke,' Then Broke and Lawless: A Consideration of the First Year of the Biden Administration" from Page Publishing author William L. Kane, Sr. discusses the ways in which a "woke" policies, though seemingly positive, could possibly end up negatively impacting the people of America.

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William L. Kane, Sr., a veteran of the United States Navy who received his Bachelor of Science from St. Peter's College and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University, has completed his new book "The Cost of Becoming 'Woke': First 'Woke,' Then Broke and Lawless: A Consideration of the First Year of the Biden Administration": a thought-provoking read that discusses how progressive policies might not always be the best choice for a nation, and how voters must think more carefully about the politicians they vote for.

"Woke progressive policies have cost America with open borders, the highest inflation rate in forty years, empty store shelves, unmanageable energy costs, education curricula viewed through the prism of racism, international humiliation, high crime, and lawlessness, cancel culture, sanctuary cities, and an exploding national debt," writes Kane, Sr.

"Extremely progressive woke policies are by their nature, divisive, and ultimately do more harm than good to our nation.

"While most woke initiatives seem noble, few are successful; while most woke ideologies seem altruistic, few are pragmatic. We should aspire to more diversity of thought and less diversity of color. Americans must choose between reason and emotion in future elections. We must choose between being woke or being awake."

Published by Page Publishing, William L. Kane, Sr.'s eye-opening tale examines the first year of President Biden's administration and looks at the potential ways in which the American people are worse off than they were before. Through his conclusions, Kane, Sr. calls for Americans to think more critically about how the politicians they vote for will affect them through legislation, and work for a more inclusive nation that is not divided, but rather united.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Cost of Becoming 'Woke': First 'Woke,' Then Broke and Lawless: A Consideration of the First Year of the Biden Administration" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing