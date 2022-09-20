Bruce Wayne and Jeannette O. Stender's newly released "Tales from Cabin-Knot" is an engaging fictionalized account of a real and very dangerous fire

"Tales from Cabin-Knot: Flight in the Night!" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Bruce Wayne and Jeannette O. Stender is the story of a forest fire from the perspective of the wildlife that found themselves fleeing from the flames as brave firefighters battled to save what was left of a beautiful forest.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales from Cabin-Knot: Flight in the Night!": an exciting adventure in the woods. "Tales from Cabin-Knot: Flight in the Night!" is the creation of published authors Bruce Wayne and Jeannette O. Stender, a husband-and-wife team who have owned their property on Shumont Mountain in rural Buncombe County since 1986.

Jeannette was a public school teacher for two years, taught physical education for twenty-two years at the O'Quinn's School in Charleston, South Carolina, ran the Episcopal bookstore at the Cathedral of St. Luke at St. Paul for nine years, and founded a daycare at Christ School for taking care of faculty children for seven years. She has two children and two grandchildren..

Bruce was a marine biologist with SCDNR for thirty years, taught as an adjunct at the College of Charleston and Trident Technical College, served as the coordinator for college ministry for the Diocese of South Carolina for six years, was a teacher for over twelve years, a wrestling coach, head of the science department, and head of house for Cunningham House at Christ School. He is now continuing to serve as a captain and EMT with the Broad River Volunteer Fire Department.

Bruce and Jeannette share, "In no small part, this is a history of the Party Rock Fire as told by a few creatures that lived through it. They live in a very special place called Cabin-Knot near the top of Shumont Mountain in the southeast corner of rural Buncombe County, North Carolina. The sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and touch of their homes are special. They almost lost their homes and more, but by the grace of God and the labors of many, they will live to tell many more adventures.

"Let's let them tell a little in their own words:

"'Our old home has changed,' explained Brooster. 'This morning when I looked down the creek, all of the bushes we used to hide in are gone. The ground is black. There are no berries anywhere for us to eat. I'm afraid we'll have to move to the other side of the mountain.'

"'Oh, Brooster,' said Jenny sadly. 'I really don't want to move the kids from our woods, but we must find food!'

"'We'll be alright. We still have our family. We'll find another meadow with lots of berries. Let's get started!' said Brooster.

"'But Brooster!' called Chippy. 'Will you come back to visit us?'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wayne and Jeannette O. Stender's new book features illustrations created by Shonte and Latoyya Jones.

The Stenders share an engaging narrative paired with the Jones sisters' lovingly detailed illustrations that bring a frightening night to life for young readers.

