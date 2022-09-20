Author Chantal Banatty's new book "Cruising in My Little Red Car" follows the exciting adventures of a young boy growing up and exploring different times in his life

Recent release "Cruising in My Little Red Car" from Page Publishing author Chantal Banatty tells the delightful story of Micah, who enjoys bringing his red car to the park and riding it around to show off to his friends. There, Micah meets a kind stranger and his alter ego, who helps him to learn important life lessons and gain confidence as he grows up.

NORTH PORT, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chantal Banatty, an accomplished financial and business analyst who also enjoys encouraging children through storytelling, has completed her new book "Cruising in My Little Red Car": a charming tale that follows young Micah as he grows and learns various lessons from his alter ego, Mr. Gerry Giraffe.

Published by Page Publishing, Chantal Banatty's story is the first edition of "The Adventures of Micah Banatty," centering around important moments in Micah's life as he learns important values, such as integrity and confidence, from his alternative personality Mr. Gerry Giraffe. "Cruising in My Little Red Car" marks their first meeting at the park, in which Gerry Giraffe helps Micah to learn the importance of being responsible and following the rules when his mother says he must leave the park and nap.

Inspired by the author's grandson, who is also named Micah, a portion of the proceeds of "Cruising in My Little Red Car" will be donated to a foundation called the Adventures of Micah B and Gerry Giraffe. These proceeds will go towards helping children in third world countries that struggle with illiteracy and need educational tools.

Full of vibrant and colorful artwork, the adventures of Micah and Mr. Gerry Giraffe will leap off the page and leave young readers entertained while imparting with them precious life lessons. Gerry Giraffe changes Micah's life and will be a crucial character in future editions that follow as Micah grows up.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Cruising in My Little Red Car" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

