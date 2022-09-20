Tommy Boland's newly released "The Strangest Spiritual Secret" is an encouraging message of how to live in God's mercy

"The Strangest Spiritual Secret: Your merit will make you a living… God's mercy will make you a life!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Boland is a helpful and uplifting discussion of how to shift one's focus from living for merit to living in God's mercy.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Strangest Spiritual Secret: Your merit will make you a living… God's mercy will make you a life!": an impactful approach to living in faith. "The Strangest Spiritual Secret: Your merit will make you a living… God's mercy will make you a life!" is the creation of published author Tommy Boland, the founding pastor of Cross Community Church in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He previously served under Dr. D. James Kennedy at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale. Boland is the author of "Now What? Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ," he has created a new lifestyle process for personal evangelism titled "Disciples Making Disciples," and he has authored a number of Bible studies and discipleship resources.

Boland shares, "The product of more than twenty years of Bible study, The Strangest Spiritual Secret provides the key that unlocks the door leading to living life in view of God's mercy rather than your merit. Living in view of your merit will make you a living, but living in view of God's mercy will make you a life that is marked by significance, meaning, purpose, and real joy.

"Tommy Boland discovered from painful personal experience that the inconsistency and lack of progress in his own Christian walk was not due to a lack of doing, but rather a lack of viewing. 'I knew I had been saved by grace,' he writes, 'but I also believed I would remain in a state of grace only through the spiritual sweat of my brow. I thought my walk with Christ was rooted in my merit, not God's mercy. I was running on the performance treadmill with the goal of keeping God's blessings and brokering His favor through my good works every step of the way, not His grace, and it was exhausting!'

"Living in the power of God's mercy is not actually a secret, for it is the sum and substance of all the scriptures. Yet the majority of people who look to Jesus as Lord and Savior have never been seized by its truth; it remains a mystery for far too many of us. Tommy Boland is writing to every Christian believer who desires to live a life that truly matters. This book will help you do exactly that."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Boland's new book will challenge and encourage believers whether they are just beginning their journey or firmly established in their faith.

Boland draws from decades of study and personal reflection to share in hopes of aiding others on their path to fulfillment in God.

