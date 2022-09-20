Normand Langevin's newly released "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" is a knowledgeable discussion of how to have a successful Paris adventure

"Travel Insights On Paris Travel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Normand Langevin is a helpful guide to navigating the various components needed to take full advantage of a trip to Paris.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Travel Insights On Paris Travel": a comprehensive resource for first time or returning travelers to Paris. "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" is the creation of published author Normand Langevin, who received his Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Rhode Island College in 1968 and his Master of Arts degree, also in French, from the University of Rhode Island in 1970 where he was a graduate teaching assistant. He began his teaching career at South Kingstown High School in Rhode Island in 1969, where he taught French while finishing his master's. Langevin was then accepted and studied at Boston College in the PhD program in Romance languages. Before beginning his teaching at Foxborough High School, he did postgraduate studies in Paris under the auspices of Assumption College. The following year, Langevin began teaching for the Foxborough public schools, where he taught for thirty-four years. Over the years, he taught French, Latin, Spanish, and American sign language.

Langevin shares, "Preparing for your Paris adventure is serious; it can be a challenge and fun. Whether you're a solo traveler, going with friends or family, or even accompanying a group of students, these Parisian insights will be useful. The cost of your flight, your group size, and passport and related issues will be looked at in an attempt to prepare for your Paris adventure.

"As an American in Paris, you will be given insights on selecting a hotel, shopping, money issues, Parisian culture, and mores. You will also be advised of possible pitfalls to avoid.

"In addition, these insights are often interactive. The Useful Vocabulary and Discovery sections entice you to participate more fully in the adventure—all to make your trip more meaningful than it would otherwise be."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Normand Langevin's new book offers a significant number of helpful resources that will increase the enjoyment and ease of traveling in Paris.

