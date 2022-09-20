Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,977 in the last 365 days.

Normand Langevin's newly released "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" is a knowledgeable discussion of how to have a successful Paris adventure

"Travel Insights On Paris Travel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Normand Langevin is a helpful guide to navigating the various components needed to take full advantage of a trip to Paris.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Travel Insights On Paris Travel": a comprehensive resource for first time or returning travelers to Paris. "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" is the creation of published author Normand Langevin, who received his Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Rhode Island College in 1968 and his Master of Arts degree, also in French, from the University of Rhode Island in 1970 where he was a graduate teaching assistant. He began his teaching career at South Kingstown High School in Rhode Island in 1969, where he taught French while finishing his master's. Langevin was then accepted and studied at Boston College in the PhD program in Romance languages. Before beginning his teaching at Foxborough High School, he did postgraduate studies in Paris under the auspices of Assumption College. The following year, Langevin began teaching for the Foxborough public schools, where he taught for thirty-four years. Over the years, he taught French, Latin, Spanish, and American sign language.

Langevin shares, "Preparing for your Paris adventure is serious; it can be a challenge and fun. Whether you're a solo traveler, going with friends or family, or even accompanying a group of students, these Parisian insights will be useful. The cost of your flight, your group size, and passport and related issues will be looked at in an attempt to prepare for your Paris adventure.

"As an American in Paris, you will be given insights on selecting a hotel, shopping, money issues, Parisian culture, and mores. You will also be advised of possible pitfalls to avoid.

"In addition, these insights are often interactive. The Useful Vocabulary and Discovery sections entice you to participate more fully in the adventure—all to make your trip more meaningful than it would otherwise be."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Normand Langevin's new book offers a significant number of helpful resources that will increase the enjoyment and ease of traveling in Paris.

Consumers can purchase "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Travel Insights On Paris Travel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Normand Langevin's newly released "Travel Insights On Paris Travel" is a knowledgeable discussion of how to have a successful Paris adventure

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.