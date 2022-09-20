Bobby Brunson's newly released "The Old Scraggly Tree" is an engaging exploration of biblical history as told from a unique perspective

"The Old Scraggly Tree" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobby Brunson is a thoughtful and captivating poetic work that brings a time of political and religious turmoil to life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Old Scraggly Tree": a lyrical poem that will paint a vivid picture for readers of all ages. "The Old Scraggly Tree" is the creation of published author Bobby Brunson, who resides in Portales, New Mexico, with his wife, Kathie. After thirty-plus years in the college store industry, Brunson is now retired and spends his time between babysitting grandchildren, leather working, and riding his motorcycles.

Brunson shares, "An old personified tree tells a story about the political and religious upheaval of his homeland. Everything changes when he is chopped down and turned into the Cross."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Brunson's new book will resonate with many as they consider the powerful imagery depicted within each verse.

Brunson brings readers a powerful poetic experience that follows the life of a tree destined to be part of the event that changed the world.

