Author Josefina A. Genao's new book "Mac the Sock: Welcome to Sock World" welcomes readers into a magical land where learning, joy, and new friendships abound

Recent release "Mac the Sock: Welcome to Sock World" from Page Publishing author Josefina A. Genao invites young readers and listeners to join Megan and Joseph as their mom tells them the story of what happens when a sock goes through a magical window and enters into Sock World.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josefina A. Genao has completed her new book "Mac the Sock: Welcome to Sock World": a clever and creative children's story that explores the age-old dilemma of what happens to missing socks

Author Josefina A. Genao has always had a passion for helping and supporting those in need. She has worked with FEMA providing housing resource information for natural disaster victims. She has also worked as a Guardian ad Litem, where her dedicated advocacy ensured a child's safety, well-being, best interests, and permanent home placement. In her spare time, Josefina volunteers at church for fundraising events, charity work, and a variety of community outreach programs.

Josefina is married and has five grown children as well as a grandchild. When her children were young, they helped her with the laundry as one of their chores. They frequently had to ask her what happened to all their socks because some of them would always seem to disappear. In Josefina's story, these mysteriously disappearing socks have made their way to Sock World.

Josefina begins her story, writing, "It was a Saturday afternoon, and mom was cleaning the house. Mom asked Megan and Joseph to help her with the laundry and put the clothes away before they went out to play. They were folding clothes and becoming upset when they noticed that the other half of some of the socks were missing."

Published by Page Publishing, Josefina A. Genao's imaginative tale allows readers to enjoy the fun as they join Mac on his adventure.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales of this book will go toward the fight against sex trafficking.

