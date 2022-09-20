Submit Release
Michelle Edwards 's newly released " The No - More - Scared Children Story " is an enjoyable and encouraging message for young readers with a fear of storms

"The No-More-Scared Children Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Edwards is a helpful tool for parents, teachers, and guardians aiding young readers in overcoming fears associated with extreme weather.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The No-More-Scared Children Story": an educational and emotionally supportive children's work. "The No-More-Scared Children Story" is the creation of published author Michelle Edwards, a loving mother and grandmother who was born in Texas and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Edwards shares, "The No-More-Scared Children's Story is a three-in-one experience. It's entertainment for parents and children, and it's a teaching tool.

"Experiencing a storm can be a very scary thing; however, it is not as frightening as it once was for Keisha, Darvon, and friends. Their parents learn a different perspective about storms from reading the poem designated just for them. They then tell their children what they have learned, and this helps calm Keisha's and her friends' fear.

"Following Keisha and friends as they find fun in something that once scared them, their entertainment becomes a teaching tool. The little ones learning their colors is an added bonus.

"Reading The No-More-Scared Children's Story helps parents and children find joy instead of fear in a storm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Edwards's new book features charming illustrations created by Aja Smith.

Edwards balances a fun narrative with learning opportunities to help young readers learn to be led by faith.

Consumers can purchase "The No-More-Scared Children Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The No-More-Scared Children Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

