Connie Thomasson of MORE Realty Offers Top-Notch Real Estate Services for People Looking to Sell their Properties in Oregon and Washington

Over the last decade, Connie Thomasson has helped people to buy homes and has helped homeowners to sell their real estate properties for the best valuation possible and has iterated her commitment to continuing amidst the changing real estate landscape

The United States real estate market is changing. What used to work in the buying and selling of real estate properties years back does not work today. Traditional real estate marketing strategies and methods are proving to be ineffective today and realtors have to adapt to modern methods. Faced with this evolving landscape, it is expected that many real estate agents will start dropping off the rosters as they would be unable to keep up with the new trends and market movements. One realtor who is not backing down is Connie Thomasson!

Connie Thomasson has spent over ten years helping property owners sell their homes in the several states. Despite concerns that many realtors will not keep up with the changing real estate market, Connie has reiterated her commitment to improve her service offer, helping homeowners sell their properties in a hassle-free manner. She has been an invaluable resource for many property owners in Oregon and Washington, whom she has helped to get the most amount of money for their properties.

“It’s been more than a decade helping clients sell their real estate properties for the best valuation,” explained Connie Thomasson. “Through the years, I have sold to many first-time buyers and families who need bigger homes, or who wanted luxury homes. Additionally, I have helped people looking for affordable homes such as mobile homes in parks. With MORE Realty, I am offering my services to families and property owners easily, covering the states of Oregon and Washington.”

Connie is undoubtedly a leading expert in real estate property sales in the United States. Getting a property listed by Connie at MORE Realty will give it the potential to be seen by 14,000 or more other brokers. This is one secret behind her exceptional real estate sales strategy. Aside from helping clients to sell their homes, Connie also provides Notary Public services and is a Certified Probate Specialist.

People looking to move into bigger spaces, transplants moving to Oregon, and relocation companies will find Connie Thomasson at MORE Realty, ideal for all their real estate needs. Especially for transplants, Connie’s network helps her get properties in SW Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton, and surrounding areas. Nike and Intel employees can find homes for sale, with the help of Connie Thomasson that are walking distances to both companies, helping them save time and the cost of gas-driven cars.

For real estate news, please visit www.sellwithconnie.com. Property owners looking to list their properties and work with Connie can send a mail to sellwithconnie@gmail.com or call (503)462-9915.

