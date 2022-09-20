Rosebud Woman Brings Sensing Woman to NYC to Catalyze Creative Dialogue, Raise Funds for Women's Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensing Woman, a gathering of contemporary art, provocative dialogue, storytelling, music, and human connection to benefit women's health, will be held from Sept. 27 until Oct. 1 at C24 Gallery, in New York City's Chelsea Art District, with a global simulcast. The event is designed to ignite a new kind of conversation on living in a female body; educate and shift beliefs; amplify our collective energy for a more gender-just future; raise funds for organizations working to ensure body sovereignty and women's health. Tickets are available to the public for live events and via global simulcast.

Executive Producer and Rosebud Woman Founder Christine Marie Mason speaks to the timeliness of the show. "The timing of the show is vital: we need every person who cares about reproductive independence to activate now, and this is better sustained from a deeply felt internal sense of worth than from willpower or outrage."

Curator Christina Massey, artist and founder of WoArt Blog, has selected artists from a wide variety of backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, and experiences. There is diversity in the topics and inspirations, materials and styles, and experiences of the artists themselves. Christina was drawn to the relationship of the feminine experience and how, in the context of the show, it also almost appears bodily and internal, a guttural response to the collective experience of women.

The event benefits the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Center for Intimacy Justice. All profits from the show will be donated to these organizations.

Daytime programming includes midday councils and artist talks on female embodiment now, with the work of 32 contemporary female artists, and 40 game-changing speakers in media, medicine, policy, ecology, spirituality and more.

Evening events include an opening night benefit party with V (formerly Eve Ensler) on 9/27, a multigenerational story night led by Jessica Lore and Georgia Clark of Generation Women on 9/28, and a closing party of embodied sensual activation on 9/30 with Lizzy Jeff.

Christine Mason says, "Sensing Woman is designed to be circular, sensual, present, ceremonial and impactful. We will listen deeply to the wisdom and insight of those who are imagining what a new world might look like, and we will raise funds for sexual health, reproductive equity, and self-determination. We are preparing for a potent surge to advance gender justice for all people."

Presenters include:

Emme, Supermodel and Body Activist

Alie Ward, Daytime Emme Award Winning Science Correspondent & Host of Ologies

Renee Cafaro, Designer and Activist

Dana Donofree, Survivor, CEO & Founder of AnaOno, Boob-Inclusive lingerie

Tanya Taylor, Designer & Political Activist

Caren Spruch, National Director of Arts & Entertainment Engagement at Planned Parenthood

Dr. Somi Javaid, OBGYN & Founder of HERMD

Christine Marie Mason, Founder of Rosebud Woman

Sallie Sarrel, Pelvic Physical Therapist & Co-Founder of the Endometriosis Summit

Stephanie Swartz, Senior Director, Policy and Public Affairs at Favor

Delphine O'Rourke, Partner: Women's Health, Healthcare Regulatory at Goodwin Law

Katie Fogarty, Career Coach, Former Journalist, and the Host of A Certain Age Podcast

Jodie Patterson, Author, Activist and Chair of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Board

Alysia Reiner, SAG Award Winning Actress (OITNB, Better Things, Ms. Marvel), Artivist, and Geena Davis Institute Board Member & Ambassador

Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Award-Winning XR/Metaverse Creator, Consultant & Speaker

Rachel Gross, Science Journalist and Author of Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage

Rachel Braun Scherl, Entrepreneur & Advisor, Author of Orgasmic Leadership and Chief Development Officer, Pulse

Jackie Rotman, Founder of the Center for Intimacy Justice

Samantha Sleeper, Rosebud Woman + Samantha Sleeper

Jessica Lore and Georgia Clark, Generation Women

Debra Pascali - Bonaro, Childbirth Educator, Author

Dr. Gita Vaid, Board-Certified Psychiatrist And Psychoanalyst, Co-Founder of the Center for Natural Intelligence

Dr. Kelley O'Donnell, Board-Certified Holistic Psychiatrist and a Psychedelic Researcher in New York City

Dr. Logan Levkoff, Sexuality and Relationship Educator and Author

Nicole Casanova, CEO and Connection Catalyst, Casanova Ventures

Featured Artists:

Alexandra Carter, Alexandra Rutsch-Brock, Annette Hur, Amy Butowicz, Anna Ogier-Bloomer, Arlene Rush, Barbara Lubliner, Beatrix Ost, Caroline Wayne, Danielle Krysa, Dee Shapiro, Denise Sfraga, Diana Schmertz, Elisabeth Condon, Erin Juliana, Fay Ku, Jaynie Crimmins, Jillian M Rock, Jo Yarrington, Jung Eun Park, Manju Shandler, Michela Martello, Mija Jung, Patricia Fabricant, Sana Musasama, Seren Morey, Shamona Stokes, Shima Star, Sophia Wallace, Susan Luss, Suzanna Scott, Theda Sandiford, Traci Johnson, with a special activation installation by Kathleen Joy, Artist and Educator

Sponsors and Donors:

Rosebud Woman, Klaviyo, Luminous, Allure Store, Ana + Ono, Better Not Younger, Favor, Foria, Joylux, Keho, Liquid Death, Maui CBD, Plant Apothecary, Pulse, Sovany, The Detox Market, RMS Beauty,

Media Partners:

CEW, Fashion Snoops, A Certain Age Podcast

Live and Simulcast Tickets are available at SensingWoman.org

Press and sponsorship contact: info@sensingwoman.org

Contact Information:

Michelle Fetsch

VP Business Development

michelle@rosewoman.com

415-849-8613



Related Images

Image 1: an Event Overview

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment