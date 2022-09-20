Zeolites Market Size Expected to Reach US$16.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2030 – IndustryARC
Growth in Nuclear Energy Production is Fueling the Growth of the Global Zeolites MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Zeolites are aluminosilicate minerals that form when volcanic and feldspathic rocks are altered at low temperatures. In a three-dimensional structure of silicon dioxide, silicon atoms are replaced by aluminum atoms to form aluminosilicate. It contains alkali and alkaline earth metals. A majority of the important catalytic processes use zeolites as catalysts, or more broadly molecular sieve, in many industries. Zeolites' microporous structure can be utilized to sieve molecules of specific size and allow them to enter the pores. This microporous structure of zeolite has an important application in gas separation. Increasing nuclear energy production and potential scope in animal feed production in the future are the driving factors of the zeolite industry while deactivation of zeolite by irreversible adsorption is the restraining factor of the zeolite market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16416/zeolites-market.html
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global zeolites market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for consumer products and fuels in the petrochemical industry.
2. Water treatment is expected to be a significant segment owing to the huge investment opportunities in wastewater treatment and sewage treatment.
3. Zeolites play an important role in several industries such as medical & healthcare and building & construction which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.
4. As a catalyst zeolite serves a purpose in a variety of applications like nuclear plants, agriculture, home & industrial cleaning, and more, which is aiding the market growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16416
Segmental Analysis:
1. The catalysis segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolites are exceptionally effective catalysts for a variety of critical organic chemical processes.
2. The water treatment segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolite is an excellent filter medium for water filtration.
3. According to India Investment Grid, in 2021, there are 635 investment opportunities in a water treatment plant in India in different states worth US$106.46 billion. Besides, there were 432 investment opportunities in sewage treatment worth US$10.7 billion. Thus, the potential scope of the water treatment industry is anticipated to boost the global zeolite market.
4. Asia-Pacific is the leading region and accounts for the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 up to 38%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for zeolites in several end-use industries in this region such as petrochemical, water treatment, nuclear plant, and medical & healthcare.
5. According to White & Case LLP, China's refining capacity is estimated to increase from 17.5 million barrels per day at the end of 2020 to 20 million barrels per day by 2025. China's crude oil imports hit a new high in 2020, and the International Energy Agency believes that China will overtake the United States as the world's largest crude oil refiner for 2022. India intends to more than double its refining capacity to 8 million barrels per day by 2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Zeolites industry are -
1. Clariant
2. BASF SE
3. W.R. Grace & Co.
4. KMI Zeolite
5. Rota Mining Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Zeolites Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16416
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Synthetic Zeolites Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Synthetic-Zeolites-Market-Research-500086
B. Natural Zeolites Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Natural-Zeolites-Market-Research-503619
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn