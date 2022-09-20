Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,984 in the last 365 days.

Nikon Introduces Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Lens; Preorder and First Look at B&H Photo

Photography News: Nikon has introduced the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28,mm f/2.8 full-frame mirrorless lens—a lightweight, transportable, travel-friendly, wide f/2.8 constant aperture zoom lens

B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 full-frame mirrorless lens that joins its stablemate, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. Nikon mirrorless shooters now have a pair of lightweight, transportable, travel-friendly, wide f/2.8 constant aperture zooms. With its non-conventional wide-angle focal length range, this zoom lens may be the modern day mirrorless spiritual successor to the legendary Nikon AF-S Zoom-NIKKOR 17-35mm f/2.8D IF-ED lens that, due to its popularity and reputation, has been in production since 1999.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005835/en/

Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1728732-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_17_28mm_f_2_8.html

Product Highlights

  • Z-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
  • Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
  • Stepping Motor AF System
  • Internal Focus and Zoom Design
  • Programmable Control Ring
  • Dust- and Drip-Resistant Construction
  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Although it has a similar focal-length range and the same constant f/2.8 maximum aperture of the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, the new 17-28mm lens is 30% lighter and smaller in the hand. Adopting a consumer-friendly trend, the new lens's 67mm filter diameter matches that of its brother 28-75mm lens—allowing shooters to carry fewer filters.

The new 17-28mm lens features internal zooming to help minimize center-of-gravity shifts—critical for when used on a gimbal for video recording. Speaking of video performance, the 17-28mm has suppressed focus breathing, near-silent autofocus, and a click-less aperture ring for its rounded 9-blade diaphragm.

When used on a DX-format Nikon Z camera, the 17-28mm lens is transformed into a wide-to-normal travel lens with a 25-42mm equivalent field of view.

Learn More with B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-z-17-28mm-f-28-lens

Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens _ First Look
https://youtu.be/qjkc-KVTZLg

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005835/en/

You just read:

Nikon Introduces Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Lens; Preorder and First Look at B&H Photo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.