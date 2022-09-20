Nikon Introduces Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Full-Frame Lens; Preorder and First Look at B&H Photo

Photography News: Nikon has introduced the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28,mm f/2.8 full-frame mirrorless lens—a lightweight, transportable, travel-friendly, wide f/2.8 constant aperture zoom lens

B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 full-frame mirrorless lens that joins its stablemate, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. Nikon mirrorless shooters now have a pair of lightweight, transportable, travel-friendly, wide f/2.8 constant aperture zooms. With its non-conventional wide-angle focal length range, this zoom lens may be the modern day mirrorless spiritual successor to the legendary Nikon AF-S Zoom-NIKKOR 17-35mm f/2.8D IF-ED lens that, due to its popularity and reputation, has been in production since 1999.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005835/en/

Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1728732-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_17_28mm_f_2_8.html

Product Highlights

Z-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Stepping Motor AF System

Internal Focus and Zoom Design

Programmable Control Ring

Dust- and Drip-Resistant Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Although it has a similar focal-length range and the same constant f/2.8 maximum aperture of the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, the new 17-28mm lens is 30% lighter and smaller in the hand. Adopting a consumer-friendly trend, the new lens's 67mm filter diameter matches that of its brother 28-75mm lens—allowing shooters to carry fewer filters.

The new 17-28mm lens features internal zooming to help minimize center-of-gravity shifts—critical for when used on a gimbal for video recording. Speaking of video performance, the 17-28mm has suppressed focus breathing, near-silent autofocus, and a click-less aperture ring for its rounded 9-blade diaphragm.

When used on a DX-format Nikon Z camera, the 17-28mm lens is transformed into a wide-to-normal travel lens with a 25-42mm equivalent field of view.

Learn More with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-z-17-28mm-f-28-lens

Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Lens _ First Look

https://youtu.be/qjkc-KVTZLg

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005835/en/