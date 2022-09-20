Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,984 in the last 365 days.

ChuanQi IP, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global AirDrop Event.

  • MIR2M: The Warrior was launched in the global market (except Korea, China) on September 1st.
  • In commemoration of the global launch, an airdrop event will be held for the first 4 million users on FCFS(a first-come, first-served basis).
  • It is a role-playing game featuring Eastern Oriental Martial art. It is being developed using the IP of The Legend of Mir 2.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang)'s subsidiary company ChuanQi IP has launched in the global market (except Korea, China) offers for its first game in the MIR2M series, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' on September 1st.

'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global launch commemorative airdrop events is in progress. It is an event where a total of 1.2 million CQBs will be given to the first 4 million people on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to this, various events are underway in which a total of 100 thousand CQBs will be given to the first 1 million people only by growing their characters.

'MIR2M: the Warrior' is a role-playing game that features Eastern Oriental Martial Art, which is being developed using the IP of WEMADE's representative work The Legend of Mir 2. In this game, players can enjoy a variety of PK contents (Battle of Sabuk, the War of the Territorial Occupation, etc.) and clan contents (Clan Boss, Boss Raid, etc.).

More fun is added with a Play and Earn (P&E) method that uses CQB tokens, which can be produced with septaria. The septaria can be obtained for free while playing the game. CQB token will be applied to future games in the MIR2M series.

Jointly developed by ChuanQi IP and Hunter Games 'MIR2M: The Warrior', was onboarded to WEMADE's blockchain game platform 'WEMIX PLAY'. Playable on both mobile devices and PC client versions.

Detailed information on MIR2M: The Warrior and Air-Drop Event could be found on the game's official website www.mir2m.world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuanqi-ip-mir2m-the-warrior-global-airdrop-event-301627798.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

You just read:

ChuanQi IP, 'MIR2M: The Warrior' Global AirDrop Event.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.