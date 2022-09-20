BIXOLON Adds the Small and Economical SPP-C200 and SPP-C300 to Its Mobile Printers Line-up

Delivering Long-lasting, Dependable Receipt Printing Performance On-the-go

SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Sept.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd a leading global mobile, label, and POS printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the SPP-C200 2-inch (58 mm) and the SPP-C300 3-inch (80 mm) printers. Featuring USB Type-C® connectivity, ultra-lightweight design, and reliable receipt printing performance at low cost, the new mobile printers meet the requirements of today's fiercely competitive market. They are both ideal for a wide range of field scenarios such as direct store delivery, on-board sales, queue busting, and proof of delivery applications in a wide variety of industries.

Equipped with a Single Cell Battery, the SPP-C200 and the SPP-C300 provide 3000 mAh, a higher power capacity in smaller form factors compared to BIXOLON's previous mobile printers. They support field workers for a long period of time without changing the battery. Offering a user-focused design for easy paper loading, and intuitive LED lights showcasing the printer's status, the two printers ensure a higher level of user experience.

With IP42 certification, the two new innovations can be easily protected from dust and liquid spillages to support smooth operations while minimizing the printer's downtime and repair cost. They come with convenient charging and data communication via a universal USB Type-C® cable, and reliable Bluetooth connectivity support. A broad range of drivers and SDKs across various platforms including iOS™, Android™, and Windows® is provided, alongside compatibility with mobile printing software such as BIXOLON's free-of-charge mPrint App for iOS™ and Android™.

Producing 58 mm-wide receipts with 203 dpi print resolutions at 80 mm/sec, the SPP-C200 features 1.5m (5 ft.) drop test reliability to support smooth operations in bump-prone conditions and caters to media roll diameters of up to 40mm. Meanwhile, the SPP-C300 prints a 3-inch receipt at 50 mm/sec with 203 dpi resolutions. The printer is built to withstand multiple drops from 1.2m (4 ft.) and supports a media roll diameter of 50 mm.

"The SPP-C200 and the SPP-C300 is our endeavour to offer further opportunities with lower TCO to our global customer base. The extended line-up covering low-end of mobile receipting market will consolidate our strong presence as a global leader." states John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON.

The SPP-C200 and the SPP-C300 is available now for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to purchase from BIXOLON America and BIXOLON Europe's sales regions from January 2023.

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipts, labels, Auto ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

